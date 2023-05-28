Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

There's a huge scene online invested in modding and recreating Nintendo's past systems in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways, and the latest video doing the rounds is a "Wii XL" project. Yes, move aside 3DS XL, because there's a new and much bigger system on the block.

Modder and YouTuber Jon Bringus (Bringus Studios) thought the Wii "could be improved" by simply making it bigger. The end result is a system that's apparently "12 times larger by volume" than the original model and is fully functional - meaning it can still play both Wii and GameCube titles. It also comes with some improvements such as HDMI support.

Here's a bit about it from the creator:

"It's approximately a 2:3 to 1 scale model of the Wii and 12 times larger by volume. Since there's a regular Wii inside of it, you can do everything a Wii can with this thing, that includes reading game discs, plugging in GameCube controllers and memory cards, and using USB devices. Every button of the Wii is accessible from the front panel. Power and reset are their own buttons that go right to the actual buttons on the Wii and by flipping down the SD card door you can have access to the SD card as well as the eject button.