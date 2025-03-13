The upcoming 'Definitive' Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles X has gotten us all excited about not just the Wii U gem coming in from the cold, but about the wider series in general.

Tetsuya Takahashi's baby has grown and flourished throughout the Switch generation to such an extent that 'Operation Rainfall', the fan-led campaign to pressure Nintendo into bringing Xenoblade Chronicles (among other RPGs) to the West, feels much longer ago than just 13 years. The four games in Monolith Soft's series are jewels in Nintendo's crown.

While there are only four games in the series so far, two enormous DLC packages for XC2 and XC3 bulk things out considerably. Stir in the various ports and that's a lot of Xenoblade across four Nintendo systems. So it's time to do what we gamers love almost as much as playing video games - ranking 'em!

Naturally, we've got our takes, but to help us compare eight chunks of Xenoblade, we're recruiting the most trusted, intelligent, and dare-we-say attractive party members we've ever had the pleasure of battling alongside: you lovely people.

Registered Nintendo Life readers can scroll down and assign a score from 1-10 for any Xenoblade game ahead of our ranked list going live soon. For comparison's sake, we've included all ports and DLC too - and the Definitive Edition of XCX will slot in there in due course once we've all had a chance to play the thing to completion. Sometime in 2027, probably.

If you've previously rated these games in our database, stand down - and thank you! If not, feel free to get chroniclin'...

Rate each Xenoblade Chronicles game you've played:

We'll be revealing the results in due course, but remember: the list is dynamic and will change in real time according to each game's User Rating on our database. So even if you miss out on 'voting' before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.