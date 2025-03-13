The upcoming 'Definitive' Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles X has gotten us all excited about not just the Wii U gem coming in from the cold, but about the wider series in general.
Tetsuya Takahashi's baby has grown and flourished throughout the Switch generation to such an extent that 'Operation Rainfall', the fan-led campaign to pressure Nintendo into bringing Xenoblade Chronicles (among other RPGs) to the West, feels much longer ago than just 13 years. The four games in Monolith Soft's series are jewels in Nintendo's crown.
While there are only four games in the series so far, two enormous DLC packages for XC2 and XC3 bulk things out considerably. Stir in the various ports and that's a lot of Xenoblade across four Nintendo systems. So it's time to do what we gamers love almost as much as playing video games - ranking 'em!
Naturally, we've got our takes, but to help us compare eight chunks of Xenoblade, we're recruiting the most trusted, intelligent, and dare-we-say attractive party members we've ever had the pleasure of battling alongside: you lovely people.
Registered Nintendo Life readers can scroll down and assign a score from 1-10 for any Xenoblade game ahead of our ranked list going live soon. For comparison's sake, we've included all ports and DLC too - and the Definitive Edition of XCX will slot in there in due course once we've all had a chance to play the thing to completion. Sometime in 2027, probably.
If you've previously rated these games in our database, stand down - and thank you! If not, feel free to get chroniclin'...
Rate each Xenoblade Chronicles game you've played:
We'll be revealing the results in due course, but remember: the list is dynamic and will change in real time according to each game's User Rating on our database. So even if you miss out on 'voting' before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.
All easily 10/10 except for X.
1, 2, 3, X. Look how neat and orderly that looks!
It's impossible for me not to give every game in this series anything but a 10/10. If I could, I would even give entries an 11/10
I haven’t played Xenoblade Chronicles X, but I’ll be remedying that soon. I have played all the other titles, and I’d have to choose Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. It’s such a magical game to experience for the first time. I would have chosen 3, but I have a few nitpicks, albeit minor, that barely keep it from topping the first entry in the series.
I played through all the Switch versions (none of the DLC), and I thought 3 was the best of them all. All were tremendous though. Have my eye on X since i didnt play that one yet.
All easily 10/10 including X.
X 1 Torna 3 2 from
Best to worst.
Dear Nintendolife,
You do realize that most of us are going to give these games straight 10’s, yeah?
Jokes aside, I love each of these games that much. The only ones I rated lower were Torna the Golden Country at an 8, Xenoblade 3D at an 8, and Xenoblade 1 on Wii at a 9.
If I had to choose, 2 would be my pick. It's the thinnest of wedges between them all though. As FF declined, Xenoblade rose up.
X is 10/10 easily
None of the other ones ever looked fun or engaging so I never played them
1: 10/10 Amazing and I love it
X: I haven't played yet
2: 7/10 took me a really long time to actually finish it and there are some questionable design choices
Torna: 9/10 Incredible, vertical slice of Xenoblade 2 that irons out some of the problems I had with that game
3: 10/10 the game that got me back into the series. Mature story that really took me by surprise and a world I couldn't wait to keep getting lost in
Future Redeemed: 10/10 banger ending 🔥😎
Marmite gaming. If you love them (I do), they’re all 10’s or 9’s. If you don’t I’m guessing you rank one of them low and haven’t played the rest.
As of currently, my favorite Xenoblade is Smash Ultimate 😁.
Jokes aside, I plan on getting 1 DE and X DE before fall, so I can't wait for that.
OG is probably my favorite overall, but it's hard to go wrong with any of them.
I got the original in my backlog but I only played 2 and torna... Overall I wouldn't recommend them, the world was pretty.
The original Xenoblade is the only one actually worth playing.
XC3 is possibly my favorite game of all time. Just wonderful from beginning to end. Exactly the sort of experience I buy consoles to play. The expansion is excellent as well, although I very much prefer the direction the main game took with its story.
XC2 has some major issues, but I enjoyed it. Very much a 7/10, but it worked for me in the areas that mattered most. Torna is at least a 9/10, though: addressed nearly every issue I had with the base game, and is, to date, my favorite expansion in the series.
XC1 is... not my thing. I've played it across three different systems, and only managed to get through it on Switch, but even with all of the improvements, it was still a slog. Easily my least favorite game in the series. Haven't touched the expansion yet in the DE.
XCX had some annoyances, and I didn't get far enough in to judge it fairly. I'm going to play through it fully on Switch, though, so I'm definitely looking forward to that.
Overall, it's a series that, broadly speaking, improves from entry to entry, and to a pretty dramatic extent as well. Can't wait to see what Monolith is cooking up next.
All of them are solid 9-10s .... one of the few franchises in which every single game is a gem.
X is really special and there's nothing like it.
1 great story, voice acting, characters, world... everything is top notch (cant believe this game was Japan only for a time and the IP wouldn't have flourished without that fan movement to bring it to the West all those years ago)
Future Connected ... it was fun to revisit 1 and see all your favorite characters again.
2 great game, world and characters, but the story isn't the best one
Torna ... same as 2
3 amazing game, everything like 1 is top notch.
Future Redeemed .... such a great ending.
I love them all and think they got better with each numbered release (so 3 > 2 > 1).
That said, my personal favorite is Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It is the first one Xenoblade game I played and I love the story, characters, music and environments.
I recently finished replaying XC2 again for the first time 2019 an it was a delight from start to finish. It's a shame the tutorials aren't that well developed because the game is really fun once you understand how a lot of the systems work(especially how blade combos and driver combos and how weave them into one another).
I hear XCX has some of the best environment designs in the series so I'm looking forward to seeing that as nothing else has topped how cool it was to explore titans Gormott and Uraya for the first time.
Also, I can't wait to finally get my own mech after only being able to fight them for three games lol.
@MrGawain you'd think but theres dummies like me that love RPGs and keep trying to see what others love but failing. I bought and played some of 1, X and 2 but now have given up lol.
For me the series has got better with every new entry, but even then I'd still rate 1-3 all 10/10. I never got round to playing X originally so I'm really looking forward to playing it next week.
The series as a whole is in my top 3 JRPG series along side Persona and Dragon Quest.
Everything got a 10/10, except for X, 2, and Torna.
X was left unfinished with the ending they gave us. I'm hoping the switch version of the game can make a stride in the story or even perhaps finish it. 2, was not a fan of some elements of the story and the gotcha system. Torna...Mostly because it was off the heels of 2, but easily was better than 2 itself.
Not played X yet, but I've already pre-ordered. For the ones I have played, best to worst: 1,2,3. I seem to be in the minority out there, but I would go as far as to say I was bored through most of 3. The DLC was better though. The first 2 I loved.
XCX! A one-of-a-kind RPG dripping with an atmosphere all its own. In no small part due to that OST. The game constantly surprised me.
The others are cool, too.
I haven’t played 3 yet. But 2 is by far my favorite of the others I’ve played
It would be nice to port xenosaga so I can play the games without shelling out a fortune.... and xenogears could really use a full blown top to bottom remake
I have not played any game from this series yet, but looking at these comments I have to remedy that soon! Especially since I’m a large fan of rpg’s.
The scope of every game has always felt very daunting though.
2 and Torna as a package are unbeatable. 1 had a lot of pacing issues in hindsight and felt unnecessarily long as a result, but it's a great story. I'm still working through 3.
X is great. Fantastic world to explore, but the story and cliffhanger were disappointing for so much time invested.
XBC DE 1 is the only Xenoblade I really enjoyed. I find the others average while the first one is my favorite game of all time
I've played them all. They're all 10/10 bar XC2 (9), XCX (9) and maybe the 3D version of Xenoblade Chronicles (9).
My "favourite" game is Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Switch.
"The best game" IMO though is Xenoblade Chronicles 3
@TheExile285 you mean 1<2<3, right?
3 is the best one?
X is the best. Then 3, 2, and 1.
Torna > Future Redeemed >>>>> Future Connected
3 > Torna > 2 > 1.
I started with 1 and played about half of the game. I liked it but I'm pretty bad with long games. I tend to drop them halfway through.
I preordered X with the plan to go back to 1 and finish it first. That didn't happen so I'm still yet to play X, though that's about to change next week.
I played 2 at launch and loved it. I don't remember when I got Torna but I only played the first couple of hours back then. Then when 3 was about to be released, I revisited Torna and completed it. Made me wish I'd done it sooner.
I started 1's Switch remake immediately after and barely beat it and Future Connected in time before 3 came out. I enjoyed it more the second time around but it's still far from my favorite.
I feared I'd have Xenoblade burnout since I'd just spent couple of months playing Torna and 1 but I jumped into 3 and after the slightly slow start, I was hooked. I prefer 2's combat but I think 3 has the strongest cast of characters.
I think Xenoblade's strongest asset is its atmosphere. Sometimes you just want to stand on a cliff, appreciate the view and listen to the music.
@Friendly whoops yes that's exactly what i meant. My bad.
X is far and away the best of the bunch, which isn't really saying that much.
Exploration= XCX
Story= XC1
Battle system= XC2
Visuals= XCX
Characters= XC2
My favourite? XC2
Lest favourite? XC3
Xenoblade 1 is a 10. Gorgeous world and music, combat is fun. The story is very engrossing and the characters are great. Oh yea and pretty great voice acting
Xenoblade 2 is maybe an 8 or a 9. Vastly improved locations and exploration even with the annoying gacha implementation. Combat is even more interesting and fun. The story is pretty weak especially in the beginning but when it hits towards the end, it hits hard. And the ost is phenomenal
Xenoblade 3 is probably my least liked out of any Xeno game I've played in general and is probably a 6 to 7. I can recognize that it's a well made game. But the story is so underwhelming, the characters are easily the weakest, the locations are a downgrade. Most of the music wasnt memorable and for some reason combat just felt more tedious here. Maybe it was the way it placed so much importance on chain attacks but they take years to finish.
I'm looking forward to starting the dlcs and additional contents for all three main games and eagerly await XCX
I give 10/10 XCX and XC3, the rest little lower.
Every Xenoblade has its strenghts and weaknesses, and I love them all.
I've only played the first one so far (the DE on Switch, though), and that is an easy, EASY 10/10.
The reason I haven't played the rest yet is because of how big of a timesink the first game was. Really need to get invested. I do want to play at least 2 and 3 though. X didn't really capture me much with the mechs and all from what I've seen, but I do want to try it.
Man I am probably the only person on EARTH who doesn't like these games, huh? Only played 2 and... well... blegh... I cannot get myself to like it, starting with those AWFUL pants... yeah, sorry... I am supposed to be a character who chooses to wear those pants?
Oh well... I am glad others enjoy it so greatly.
2 is lowest rank imo. Interesting idea, boring execution.
@TCKuma
I can more or less agree on this.
Just one note, be careful when you go into X. Do not expect it to be the other games. The story is cool but it's mission based and you often have to do side missions in order to continue with the main missions.
Anyway if you are there for the exploration you might get one of the best open world games
@Daniel36 Try any of the others ones, in my opinion 2 is by far the worste (even though it's still good in my opinion)
@Daniel36 Definitely understand why you say this if 2 is what you tried first. Not a good intro to the series. Also, if you are thinking that you will be playing an Action/Adventure RPG the gameplay in battles can be a bit off-putting. They really just aren't for everybody, but that is all video games.
The very first one is the best. The remake was preatty good too, but idk, something with the first one on the Wii was unbeatable, the character models and the music is more nostalgic than the remake.
The first one is my favourite. The story is just so great in how it builds up from a fairly generic beginning into something truly unique and epic. And the open world in it is so beautiful and imaginative.
XC3 has better, more compelling characters, but it suffers from the story being stretched out too much, especially during the last third. Its world is also a bit less colourful and more derivative. It's still a good game, but lacks some of the magic of the first entry.
XC2 has too much embarrassing, sexist fanservice, so I didn't bother with it. XCX I've never had the chance to play, since I don't have a Wii U, but I'm definitely gonna try the Switch version.
