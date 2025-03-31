By this point, you're probably well aware of N64 Recompiled which, in basic terms, allows N64 games to be played on PC by natively running the game's code on your target platform. Most recently, we've seen Majora's Mask get a "PC port" thanks to the project.

And it sounds like things are expanding even more, as Wes Fenlon, author of newsletter Read Only Memo, has caught up with the program's creator, Wiseguy, to discuss what's coming in a "re-debut" (spotted via Android Authority).

Almost a year after last talking to Wiseguy, Fenlon has shared a new blog post, teasing what's to come from Wiseguy and N64 Recompiled. The first big thing is a new modding framework, which has reportedly been in development for the past year.

Some mods are already available on the right channels — overhauled controls for Epona, an aiming reticle for the bow, and tools to help with text replacement are just a handful of mods on deck. There are also some very silly ones, like Dabbing Link. Just what Majora's Mask needs, right?

While Decompilation projects have had modding for a while (just see what you can get in Star Fox 64 on PC, for example), Wiseguy has had to build a whole system that could load mod code.

"That evolved into a system where mods could perform complex interop between each other,": Wiseguy told Fenlon, which would allow mods to share APIs with other mods. Essentially, " any common changes that several mods might need can be moved into a shared dependency."

Alongside this, Wiseguy has also built a new backend for the recompiler — meaning mod files can be compatible with any platform. And macOS support is on the way.

Another big update coming is a big performance boost, which Wiseguy has been working with contributor Dario on. Graphics optimization and focusing on lower-end hardware, as well as the Steam Deck, have been the priority. While Recompiled does work on most systems, this is a welcome upgrade for those who aren't running the best hardware.

Before this swathe up updates launches, Wiseguy is currently putting the finishing touches on the mod management UI. So if you're keen to get in and swap out your Links for Princess Peach or Yoshi, well, you won't have too long to wait.

While Majora's Mask's unofficial PC port launched last year, as part of the Zelda 64: Recompiled project, we've seen games on other platforms get recompiled more recently, such as Sonic Unleashed. Other unofficial PC ports (that are done via decompilation) include Perfect Dark, Super Mario 64, and the aforementioned Star Fox 64 port.

Let us know what you think of these new N64 Decompiled updates in the comments.