Like all big pop culture moments, time has done weird things to the public perception of Sonic Unleashed. What launched in HD on Xbox 360 and PS3 (and in SD on Wii and PS2) back in 2008 to the lukewarm reception of "oh, it's like Sonic only slower... and greyer" has developed into something a tad more nostalgic, particularly for those who grew up with the title.

It's not one of the games that immediately springs to mind when you think of which blue blur adventure is ripe for a remaster, but a fan-made PC port is making us see things in a new light (thanks for the heads up, Push Square). Grab your mascara and pull down your fringe, we're jonesing for Sonic Unleashed on Switch 2.

Inspired by the Majora's Mask 'Zelda 64 Recompiled' project, 'Unleashed Recompiled' brings Sonic's emo phase to PC with a handful of modern tweaks like an uncapped frame rate option, ultrawide support, full achievements and more. It's based on the Xbox 360 edition of the game, so you have to provide the files from a legally acquired copy of it to get the port installed and running.

While the above release trailer is far from the version of Sonic Unleashed that we Nintendo fans played on Wii back in the late 2000s, the improved resolution and frame rate have us wondering what an official facelift might look like for Sonic's moodiest adventure. Sonic Generations got the remaster treatment last year, and it sure would be a memorable way to start the Switch 2 line-up with a bang, no?

Look, are there Sonic titles that we would rather see get an official remaster on Switch 2? Yeah, there are. But if the recent change in opinion towards Unleashed is to be believed, perhaps SEGA is sitting on an untapped banger.