Misc. A Tiny Tale is scheduled to launch Switch later this year, and today we've got an exclusive look at a trailer showcasing the game running specifically on Nintendo's console.

Coming from three-person indie developer Tinyware Games, the video above features project lead Michael Pearce showcasing this Chibi-Robo-eque 3D platformer with footage captured on Switch (it's also coming to PC). Showing various characters and areas, the demo gives us a good idea of how Misc. is shaping up on Nintendo's console.

If you haven't been keeping up with this one, Misc. has you playing as Buddy and Bag Boy, a pair of mini robots who head out to collect all manner of everyday doohickeys — nuts, bolts, coins, clutter, and outright rubbish — in classic collectathon style. Improving the world and recycling waste is a big theme of this one, and it's all looking very pleasant indeed. The video looks at two areas, one from early on and a later stage, Melodic Meadow, which (predictably) adds a spot of musicality to the platform-y proceedings.

We'll admit to being a little cosy-ed out — there's no shortage of wholesome, cosy games right now! — but we're still rather taken with this and the vibes it's channelling.

We're suckers for everyday worlds seen from a different perspective, whether it's Pikmin or The Plucky Squire or the most obvious inspiration for Tinyware's game, Skip Ltd's Chibi-Robo series, which turns 20 in June.

Former Skip devs are also working on an (unrelated) project with heavy Chibi-Robo vibes, although they're keen to distance koROBO from that series despite the obvious comparisons.

So it seems Chibi-Robo fans have plenty to be looking forward to in the near-ish future. It's been a long time coming (the game was originally announced way back in 2021), but we're still excited to see how this particular pint-sized platformer measures up and it's great to get a good look at the Switch version specifically.

There's no word on a Misc. A Tiny Tale release date just yet, but take a look at the video at the top of the page and let us know below if you plan on clearing up with Buddy sometime later in 2025.