Tiny Wonder Studio, the new development team behind the upcoming koROBO, has stressed that the project is very different from the Chibi-Robo series and that fans shouldn't go into it expecting a similar experience.

This comes via a new interview from our friends at VGC, during which co-directors Kenichi Nishi, Keita Eto and Hiro Moriyama all sat down to discuss the new game. When asked what prompted the team to create a spiritual successor to Chibi-Robo, Nishi shut down the comparison immediately.

"Before answering your question, just to make this known, after announcing the game the other day, a lot of people have referred to this game as being heavily inspired by or a heavily similar game to the Chibi-Robo series. But I think that’s just because they’re looking through these lenses that are tainted with their experience of having played Chibi-Robo. And actually, this is its own very different sort of game."

Toward the end of the interview, Nishi reiterated the team's intention to create something new, requesting that fans go into it with "a fresh pair of eyes" and not "be influenced by anything that’s come before it".

In an amusing final comment, he also highlights the fact that koROBO is not being developed in collaboration with Nintendo:

"The only thing that’s different this time around is that we’re not doing this with Nintendo, which means if we make something that’s really good, we are amazing. And if we make something that doesn’t come out as good, well hey, then Nintendo is pretty amazing."

The koROBO Kickstarter is now live if you wish to support its development. At the time of writing, it has managed to raise just over half of its £100,000 goal.

What do you make of koROBO so far? Are you pleased the team is going in a slightly different direction? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.