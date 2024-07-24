Tiny Wonder Studio, the new development team behind the upcoming koROBO, has stressed that the project is very different from the Chibi-Robo series and that fans shouldn't go into it expecting a similar experience.
This comes via a new interview from our friends at VGC, during which co-directors Kenichi Nishi, Keita Eto and Hiro Moriyama all sat down to discuss the new game. When asked what prompted the team to create a spiritual successor to Chibi-Robo, Nishi shut down the comparison immediately.
"Before answering your question, just to make this known, after announcing the game the other day, a lot of people have referred to this game as being heavily inspired by or a heavily similar game to the Chibi-Robo series. But I think that’s just because they’re looking through these lenses that are tainted with their experience of having played Chibi-Robo. And actually, this is its own very different sort of game."
Toward the end of the interview, Nishi reiterated the team's intention to create something new, requesting that fans go into it with "a fresh pair of eyes" and not "be influenced by anything that’s come before it".
In an amusing final comment, he also highlights the fact that koROBO is not being developed in collaboration with Nintendo:
"The only thing that’s different this time around is that we’re not doing this with Nintendo, which means if we make something that’s really good, we are amazing. And if we make something that doesn’t come out as good, well hey, then Nintendo is pretty amazing."
The koROBO Kickstarter is now live if you wish to support its development. At the time of writing, it has managed to raise just over half of its £100,000 goal.
[source videogameschronicle.com]
Chibi Robo never die!
I think that's completely fair. Obviously, many, like myself, will be interested in this because of its heritage, but I think it's healthier (and you will enjoy yourself more down the road) if you take it as its own thing.
Besides, I appreciate some of their work more broadly just outside of Chibi Robo so always interested in what they are up to.
There are definitely some similarities, but at the same time there are some quite notable differences judging by the description on Kickstarter.
Regardless, I'm going to support it, fingers crossed koROBO will be good and when it comes to Chibi-Robo I hope we'll eventually see at least re-releases of it if not even a new game!
I get that the developers want fans to judge this on its own terms but it's a bit much at this point to ask that they don't approach it as a Chibi-Robo game when from the main character to the gameplay, to the story, it's as close to a Chibi-Robo game as you can get without being one.
Hopefully, as work continues, and the project gets fleshed out, it'll develop an identity all its own.
"But I think that’s just because they’re looking through these lenses that are tainted with their experience of having played Chibi-Robo. And actually, this is its own very different sort of game."
Silly gamers. Whatever gave you the idea that Small Robot Game 2 is similar to Small Robot Game 1?
