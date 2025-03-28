Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Following the recent release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch, tech experts Digital Foundry have now provided an analysis of how the new version improves upon the original.

In a video that narrator John Linneman calls the "end of an era" for Wii U > Switch conversions, he describes Xenoblade Chronicles X as a "moderately straightforward affair" on the surface, noting that the game on Switch is more or less in line with the original.

However, with the resolution, the Wii U version maxes out at 720p, whereas the Switch utilises dynamic resolution that reaches native 1080p. Meanwhile, features such as motion blurring, distant detail, and shadow effects are all at least on par with the original game, if not improved. Linneman notes that the New Los Angeles locations display significantly more detail on the Switch when compared to Wii U.

Elsewhere, changes to character models are highlighted, with Linneman stating that the old Wii U characters were "off-putting" thanks to their facial features. With the Switch port, you may have already noticed significant improvements here, with changes to eye shape, facial structure, and even hairstyles. Finally, the last major improvement comes with the UI, which is much easier to understand with the new Switch port.

It's not all good news, however. It's noted that there's still a lot of pop-in while exploring, particularly in the city, and texture filtering is still "poor". Cutscenes also boost black levels in the new port, making scenes appear slightly washed out when compared to the original. Hardly a dealbreaker, mind.

Looking at the frame rate, both games perform at 30fps with a few minor dips here and there. As we've highlighted previously, there is a hidden 60fps mode hidden in game files, which might hint towards boosted performance on the upcoming Switch 2.

Overall then, this is a pretty huge success for developer Monolith Soft. The improvements here could be compared to that of Metroid Prime Remastered, with character models receiving massive improvements and environments delivering more detail. If you didn't play Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U, then you have to give it a punt on the Switch.