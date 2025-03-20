Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is out now on the Nintendo Switch, and it represents a significant upgrade over the original 2015 Wii U version.

That said, what if it could be even better..? Gosh, wouldn't that be something. The thing is, modder MasaGratoR has discovered that the game features a hidden 60fps mode (thanks, wccftech) that would effectively double the performance from the 30fps currently implemented.

At the moment, 60fps mode simply doesn't work as intended, and can cause "weird issues", according to MasaGratoR. However, the theory that immediately came to mind for us is that Nintendo may well be looking to upgrade the game's performance for the upcoming Switch 2.



- Dynamic resolution ranges: 504p-720p handheld, 760p-1080p docked

- Game's executable has hidden 60 FPS mode. It seems to be implemented only partially since enabling it causes weird issues. As a proof screen from function that sets UI speed, 1.0.1 About Xenoblade Chronicles X:- Dynamic resolution ranges: 504p-720p handheld, 760p-1080p docked- Game's executable has hidden 60 FPS mode. It seems to be implemented only partially since enabling it causes weird issues. As a proof screen from function that sets UI speed, 1.0.1 pic.twitter.com/Ag09YVQ7g1 March 20, 2025

We know, of course, that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will be playable on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, along with the vast majority of the Switch's physical and digital library. What many have been pondering, however, is whether Nintendo will take advantage of the extra power and give its existing games a boost in performance and graphical quality.

While this is hardly concrete proof that Nintendo will be doing this for Xenoblade Chronicles X, the existence of a supposed 60fps mode does heavily suggest that the option may well be on the table.

Nintendo will hopefully divulge more information during the upcoming Switch 2 Direct on 2nd April 2025. We're hoping to receive more info on the console itself, the launch date and price, and of course, the games line-up.