Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

The catchily-titled Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to land on Switch next week on 21st March, but ahead of that, Koei Tecmo has revealed a new gameplay trailer and the promise of an upcoming free demo.

We'll start with that freebie. The demo is heading to the Switch eShop on 17th March and will let you play through the prologue to an early quest, 'Pioneering the Ligneus Region'. And yes, all your save data will carry over to the full game if you're planning on picking it up a few days later, which is always nice to see.

But if you can't wait until next week to see what's in store, the new gameplay trailer (above) gives a taste of what we can expect — at least, what we can expect from the PS5 version. As its name suggests, this latest peek is all about the gameplay, with a five-minute rundown showcasing battles, exploration and upgrades.

It all looks pretty slick, though the busyness of the combat has us a little concerned about whether the Switch will be able to keep up with the beefier consoles. Hey, we only have to wait until next week to find out!