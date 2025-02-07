Hideki Kamiya has stated on social media that he would rather players not experience Okami via the 2008 Wii port (thanks, Automaton).

Originally released on PS2 back in 2006, Okami's move to the Wii was handled by the now-defunct American studio, Ready at Dawn. When creator Kamiya was approached by a fan and mistakenly asked whether it's recommended they start with the Wii original, Kamiya responded to clarify that the PS2 version is the true OG.

What's more, he admitted that he would rather fans not play the Wii version at all, but instead opt for the HD version, which is available on the Nintendo Switch.

"The Wii version is not the original. I made the PS2 version. If you want to play it [Okami] now, the HD version is the best. Personally, I don’t want you to play the Wii version."

We would honestly agree with Kamiya on this assessment. While the Wii version did introduce some nifty motion controls for the in-game Celestial Brush, very little of the experience was otherwise enhanced. That said, we did give it a pretty glowing score of 9/10 in our review.

However, if you want a more authentic take on the original PS2 version with some significant visual enhancements to boot, then Okami HD on the Switch is probably your best bet. You can also play it on PC, PS4, Xbox, or even PS3, if you wish.

Capcom recently confirmed that an official Okami sequel is now in the works at the brand new studio Clovers, with Hideki Kamiya back in the directing chair. No target platforms or release dates have been confirmed at this early stage, but we'll be keeping a close eye on its development.