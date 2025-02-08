Nintendo has already confirmed it will be supporting the Switch in 2025 with new software, but what is the plan for the system beyond this year?

During the Q&A of Nintendo's latest financial results briefing, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the balancing act shifting from one generation to another - mentioning how the Japanese firm would like to continue releasing new titles on the original system, but also noting how "crucial" exclusives are when it comes to new hardware.

Here's exactly what he had to say (courtesy of Nintendo's official English transcript):

Shuntaro Furukawa: "So far, we have announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as Nintendo Switch titles scheduled for release in 2025. Since many people are playing Nintendo Switch, if we are able to develop appealing software, we would like to continue releasing new titles. On the other hand, exclusive games are crucial when launching new hardware. With this in mind, we will consider various ways for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 to encourage as many consumers as possible to enjoy our games."

As already confirmed, Switch users can look forward to Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition next month as well as Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in 2025.

Nintendo also confirmed this week the Switch has now shifted more than 150 million units worldwide, so until Switch 2 sales start booming, it seems likely Nintendo will keep supporting the original model in the earlier years of the new system's life - similar to the approach it took with 3DS software development post-Switch launch.

Nintendo will reveal more information about the Switch 2 during a 'Direct' broadcast this April, with the hardware scheduled to arrive at some point later this year.