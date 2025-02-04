Nintendo has released its latest financial data covering the third quarter ending 31st December in FY2025 and, as per tradition, the company has reconfirmed release windows for its major upcoming Switch software.

It's slim pickings, all told, but the games on offer here are sure to be absolute bangers. We've also got the first instance that the Nintendo Switch 2 has cropped up in Nintendo's fancy little slide, with the firm reiterating a release at some point in 2025.

Hopefully we'll see some change soon regarding those vague '2025' windows for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A; it's likely we'll get a Pokémon Presents on 27th February (Pokémon Day), and rumour has it that a new Nintendo Direct may land in the coming days and weeks. Fingers crossed, folks.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 20th March 2025

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 - 2025

So yeah, it's not a lot, but good lord, are we excited for these games (and hardware!).

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch has now sold 150.86 million units since its launch, inching toward the Nintendo DS' lifetime sales of 154.02 million.