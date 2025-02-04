Sales of Nintendo Switch have now passed the 150 million mark, according to Nintendo's latest financial results.

The firm released its quarterly results today revealing that it has now sold 150.86 million Switches worldwide since the system launched in March 2017. 4.82 million Switch consoles were sold in the three months from 1st October to 31st December 2024, which breakdown as follows:

2.57m - Switch OLED Model

0.76m - Switch Lite

1.48m - Switch

This puts the console less than 4 million sales away from the Nintendo DS (154.02 million), although it's still a way off Sony's all-time console sales record of 160 million+ PlayStation 2s.

Nintendo managed to shift 6.9 million Switches in the same period (Q3) last financial year, with sales slowing in the system's eighth holiday season on store shelves. Software sales for this lucrative period were also down year-on-year, with 53.7 million sales compared to 66.87 million in Q3 2023/24.

Nintendo has modified its hardware sales forecast from 12.5 million to 11 million units for the financial year ending March 2025. The company cites the release of both Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023 as a significant sales-driving factor explaining the comparative year-on-year decline.

Switch 2 was revealed in a short trailer in January, so all eyes are on the next console and its unannounced games to bolster the firm's balance books later this year.

For now, while it seems unlikely that Switch will beat PS2's record, it's not a bad result for the ageing platform, but investors will likely be pleased to know that Switch 2 is just around the corner.