Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has stated that the company will "take all possible measures" to help combat scalpers and resellers from impacting the upcoming Switch 2 launch.

Speaking with press as Nintendo released its latest financial data, Furukawa was asked how the company would adequately prepare for the Switch 2 launch in light of its predecessor's history with stock shortages and resellers.

Furukawa simply stated (via Nikkei, translated by VGC):

“We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations.”

Indeed, at the end of 2024, DFC intelligence predicted that Nintendo would sell between 15-17 million units in 2025, so long as Nintendo is able to produce enough machines to meet demand. Given the lengthy wait we've had to endure, we'd say Nintendo is likely conscious of the public demand and will strive to meet it accordingly.

After much anticipation, the Switch 2 was recently officially revealed on 16th January 2025 with a debut trailer, showcasing a console that very much seems like an evolutionary step up from the OG Switch, while also confirming that a new Mario Kart is in the works.

The company will hold a Nintendo Direct focused on the Switch 2 on 2nd April, followed by a global hands-on event over April and May.