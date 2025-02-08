The Switch 2 is obviously the big focus for Nintendo moving forward, but one other area of business it plans to continue is mobile applications.

During the company's Q&A for its latest financial earnings, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the company's "current position" when it comes to smart devices and the "plans for them going forward". Unsurprisingly, it's "continuing to develop new game applications" for mobile as it remains a "very important" touchpoint for consumers.

Shuntaro Furukawa: "Although we cannot provide details on future application releases, we are continuing to develop new game applications... Going forward, even as we transition to Nintendo Switch 2, it remains important to increase touchpoints beyond video games. We believe that smart devices will take on a very important role in this endeavor, and we will continue to conduct research and implement initiatives. "

Furukawa also mentioned how mobile apps have helped Nintendo access certain parts of the world it has not been able to reach with its 'dedicated video game platform business". It's also helped people around the globe connect with popular Nintendo "IP and characters".

"Nintendo has released mobile apps in many parts of the world, including countries and regions we have not reached with our dedicated video game platform business. As of the end of September 2024, cumulative downloads of Nintendo apps exceeded 900 million (Total number of unique users for apps released so far by Nintendo.). I believe this has increased the opportunities for more people to access Nintendo IP and characters."

Most recently, Nintendo launched the new paid title Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete in December last year. Apart from this, last October it rolled out the Nintendo Music app for Switch Online users.