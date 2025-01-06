No, you're not misreading the headline — video game peripheral maker Hyperkin has released a brand new Guitar Hero controller. In 2025. For the Nintendo Wii.

Announcing the news on New Year's Day (spotted via GameSpot), the Hyper Strummer is a retro controller that's based on the company's previous model and compatible with all Wii entries in the Guitar Hero — from Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock to Warriors of Rock — and Rock Band 2 and 3. We're not forgetting the first Rock Band, don't worry, the controller will not work with the first game in the series.

Pre-orders for the controller are open now on Amazon for USD $76.99.

The announcement has caused some controversy, however, with many accusing Hyperkin of repurposing and repackaging old stock, and even questioning why the company is releasing such a specific controller for the Wii in 2025.

The next day, Hyperkin released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), explaining its decision while refuting claims that this is a recycled controller.

"While it is correct that this is the same shell mold of a previous Hyperkin release from 2009, that is all it is. We used the mold to make brand new shells, fitted with new 2024 internal components. This is not old stock, nor is it old guitars that have been sitting in the warehouse." The manufacturer writes.

With Hyperkin claiming that many similar controllers cost upwards of USD $100, it states that "The new Hyper Strummer was developed to meet the demand for an accessible and budget-friendly solution."

As you'd expect, the response to this statement is still mixed — it is a little odd to release this in 2025, particularly given that Fortnite Festival, which was made by former Guitar Hero devs Harmonix, is a thing. And while the PlayStation and Xbox controllers are compatible with PC and consoles (and the official Wii ones only with PC), you can't currently use the guitar controllers on Switch.

Hyperkin has previously created Switch-compatible controllers based on famous American food and drink fans, such as Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and has also released a "drift-free" N64 control stick.

Still, the Hyper Strummer caught our attention for the sheer bizarreness, and hey, if you're looking for a new Guitar Hero controller for your Wii, then this is the product for you.

Are you confused about the new Guitar Hero controller? Will you be grabbing one? Give us an encore in the comments.