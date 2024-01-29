Hyperkin is no stranger to unusual collaborations with its products. Known for creating a range of video game controllers, many of which we're rather fond of for pairing up with our Switch, the peripheral-based store has revealed not one, but three of the most bizarre collabs yet.

Shown off on Twitter, three brand-new Bluetooth Pixel Art controllers and cases, all of which are perfect for the Switch, showcase the brand teaming up with cold-cut meat company Oscar Mayer, drinks manufacturer Kool-Aid, and condiment company Huy Fong. That's right — you can get a controller that looks like a hot dog if you really want.

Obviously the Oscar Mayer collab depicts the hot dog, while Kool-Aid simply carries the drink's branding. Huy Fong's, then, uses the iconic Twin Rooster branding, which is used across its popular range of sriracha. You can either get a controller, a hard shell carry case, or both if you really want!

The ads for these are pretty great, too — they look like the kind of advertisements you'd see in a magazine or newspaper. You can browse all of the new products on Hyperkin's website. The hot dog controller is also up on Amazon, where a (yes, really) Mac & Cheese and Heinz Ketchup controller are also shown off.

The controllers cost $39.99 each, while the cases cost $19.99 each. However, they're all limited edition, so if you're really desperate for some condiment and food-based accessories for your switch, you better snap them up.

If you remember back in 2022, Hyperkin announced that it was teaming up with Kraft Heinz — which owns both Oscar Mayer and Kool-Aid — to create some food-themed accessories. The company have also created controllers themed on Tetris, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Stranger Things.