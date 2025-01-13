The latest UK charts are in and, with only one new release to speak of, the list is much as you might expect.
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana was the only new entry to the chart this week, just sneaking into the top 40 to land in 38th in its debut week (with a 53%/47% console split for PS5 and Switch, respectively).
Other than that, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 25 takes the gold, and Switch favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports round out the top 10. Interestingly, It Takes Two has also reappeared out of nowhere to land in 19th — a hangover from "we should play more games together" New Year's resolutions, perhaps.
Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 42%, Switch 28%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 9%
|
1
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 51%, PS4 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox One 3%
|
4
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
3
|4
|Elden Ring
|
8
|5
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 62%, PS4 37%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%
|
9
|6
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
5
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|8
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
7
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|12
|10
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 95%, Switch 3%, Xbox Series 2%
|
10
|11
|Minecraft
|
23
|12
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 50%, PS5 32%, Switch 16%, Xbox Series 1%
|-
|13
|The Sims 4: Life & Death
|
11
|14
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|15
|The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|13
|16
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|17
|Mortal Kombat X
|16
|18
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|19
|It Takes Two
|Switch 62%, PS4 38%
|-
|20
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|
19
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
17
|22
|Star Wars Outlaws
|
18
|23
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 96%, PS5 4%
|
30
|24
|Astro Bot
|
21
|25
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|
20
|26
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
32
|27
|Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|28
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 74%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 2%
|
39
|29
|Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered
|Switch 46%, PS5 37%, PS4 18%
|
25
|30
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|PS5 42%, Switch 42%, Xbox Series 10%, PS4 6%
|
-
|31
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 69%, PS5 24%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 1%
|
26
|32
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|PS5 44% Switch 43%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 5%
|-
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
38
|34
|Pokémon Scarlet
|-
|35
|Black Myth: Wukong
|
22
|36
|Mad Max
|
36
|37
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 96%, PS4 3%, Xbox One 0%
|
NEW
|38
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
|PS5 53%, Switch 47%
|
28
|39
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
35
|40
|Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 3%
[Compiled by GfK]