The latest UK charts are in and, with only one new release to speak of, the list is much as you might expect.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana was the only new entry to the chart this week, just sneaking into the top 40 to land in 38th in its debut week (with a 53%/47% console split for PS5 and Switch, respectively).

Other than that, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 25 takes the gold, and Switch favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports round out the top 10. Interestingly, It Takes Two has also reappeared out of nowhere to land in 19th — a hangover from "we should play more games together" New Year's resolutions, perhaps.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 42%, Switch 28%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 9% 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 51%, PS4 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox One 3% 4 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 3 4 Elden Ring 8 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 62%, PS4 37%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 9 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 5 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 8 Super Mario Party Jamboree 7 9 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 10 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 95%, Switch 3%, Xbox Series 2% 10 11 Minecraft 23 12 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 50%, PS5 32%, Switch 16%, Xbox Series 1% - 13 The Sims 4: Life & Death 11 14 Grand Theft Auto V - 15 The Sims 4: Lovestruck 13 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 17 Mortal Kombat X 16 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 19 It Takes Two Switch 62%, PS4 38% - 20 Batman: Arkham Knight 19 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 17 22 Star Wars Outlaws 18 23 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 96%, PS5 4% 30 24 Astro Bot 21 25 MySims Cozy Bundle

20 26 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

32 27 Mafia Trilogy

- 28 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 74%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 2% 39 29 Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Switch 46%, PS5 37%, PS4 18% 25 30 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 42%, Switch 42%, Xbox Series 10%, PS4 6% - 31 Sonic Superstars Switch 69%, PS5 24%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 1% 26 32 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS5 44% Switch 43%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 5% - 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

38 34 Pokémon Scarlet

- 35 Black Myth: Wukong

22 36 Mad Max

36 37 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 96%, PS4 3%, Xbox One 0% NEW 38 Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana PS5 53%, Switch 47% 28 39 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

35 40 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 3%

[Compiled by GfK]

