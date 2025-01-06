The new year is finally upon us, and it's time to see how the charts are shaping up for their first appearance in 2025.

Overall, it's much as you might expect. The usual suspects of Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 25 sit at the top of the table, though Elden Ring continues its surprise resurgence and climbs to third to close out the podium.

In terms of Switch titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft all nab a spot in the top 10 (in other news, the sky is blue), but the new year has also seen a nice bump for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which this time finds itself back in the top 20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Scarlet also make their return to the top 40 after being absent for the past few weeks.

That's enough chatter — here's a look at the full top 40 for the first week of 2025 (up to 3rd January), with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 24%, PS4 21%, Xbox One 6% 3 2 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 42%, Switch 28%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 7% 6 3 Elden Ring 1 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 60%, PS4 38%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 9 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 12 10 Minecraft 8 11 Grand Theft Auto V 16 12 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 94%, Switch 3%, Xbox Series 3% 11 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

20 14 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 30 15 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 14 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15 17 Star Wars Outlaws

17 18 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2% 22 19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 38 20 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 23 21 My Sims Cozy Bundle 24 22 Mad Max 25 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 37%, Switch 31%, PS4 29%, Xbox Series 2% 37 24 Metaphor: Refantazio 10 25 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 50%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 8% 18 26 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 57%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4% 35 27 Super Mario Odyssey

29 28 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 29 EA Sports UFC 5 19 30 Astro Bot

27 31 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 55%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 5%, PC 0% - 32 Mafia Trilogy 21 33 Undisputed

- 34 Red Dead Redemption PS4 59%, Switch 41% - 35 Wreckfest PS5 94%, Switch 6% - 36 Little Nightmares: Complete Collection Switch 96%, PS4 4% - 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 38 Pokémon Scarlet 31 39 Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Switch 52%, PS5 26%, PS4 22% - 40 WWE 2K24

[Compiled by GfK]

