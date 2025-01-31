Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Update [ ]: It's official — The Sims and The Sims 2 have been rereleased today on Steam, EGS, and the EA App. But a console release is off the cards for now, it seems.

You can grab The Sims Legacy Collection, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, or The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle (for a discounted price) right now on PC, and only PC. So, as many of you suspected in the comments, it seems like both of these will be exclusive to PC for now.

That's a bit of a shame, given that these are iconic titles for many people here at Nintendo Life and across the industry. But getting these games to work on consoles might take a bit of work. So we're not too surprised.

Hey, the Switch 2 and its supposed mouse controller may well pave the way for a port in the future, but for now, you'll have to settle for sitting at your desktop — or making your way through on Steam Deck and using the trackpads...

We'll have to settle for MySims Cozy Bundle for now!