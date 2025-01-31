Update []: It's official — The Sims and The Sims 2 have been rereleased today on Steam, EGS, and the EA App. But a console release is off the cards for now, it seems.

You can grab The Sims Legacy Collection, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, or The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle (for a discounted price) right now on PC, and only PC. So, as many of you suspected in the comments, it seems like both of these will be exclusive to PC for now.

That's a bit of a shame, given that these are iconic titles for many people here at Nintendo Life and across the industry. But getting these games to work on consoles might take a bit of work. So we're not too surprised.

Hey, the Switch 2 and its supposed mouse controller may well pave the way for a port in the future, but for now, you'll have to settle for sitting at your desktop — or making your way through on Steam Deck and using the trackpads...

We'll have to settle for MySims Cozy Bundle for now!

Original Story: The first two Sims games are still exceedingly well-regarded these days, but sadly, actually gaining access to them in a legitimate way isn't particularly easy. The first was a disc-only jobby, and the second has long-since been removed from digital platforms.

Thankfully, with a new report from Kotaku (thanks, Push Square) accompanying an intriguing tease from EA itself, it looks like The Sims and The Sims 2 will be re-released on PC very soon. The catch? Well, according to Kotaku's sources, it seems as though a console release is still "unclear" at the time of writing.

Of course, we're thrilled that these games will once again be easily accessible for PC users (presuming the reports are correct, of course), but we'd also love to see them on the Switch.

Better yet, let's hold off until the Switch 2 and make use of the console's heavily-rumoured mouse functionality in its Joy-Con controllers. That would no doubt make the games an absolute joy to play.

Whatever happens, we'll keep an eye on the news over the coming days and will let you know if these games are indeed confirmed for the Switch or Switch 2.

Would you like to see the first two Sims games on the Switch or Switch 2? Let us know with a comment down below.

[source kotaku.com, via pushsquare.com]