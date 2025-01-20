Last year, EA dropped the MySims Cozy Bundle on Switch and it was... fine. But, as anyone familiar with the Sims spin-off series will likely know, there's more to MySims than the original and its Kingdom sequel. Might these receive a revival one day, too? Uhh, maybe?

Over the weekend, Reddit user OyeDiego took to the r/MySims group to report that two new MySims bundles were briefly listed on the EA App before being swiftly removed (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer). Titled 'MySims Action Bundle' and 'MySims Beacon Bay', the Redditor claims that neither page had any pictures or game information, but they were home to a PEGI 7 age rating and a placeholder date of 2099.

OyeDiego claims they were able to add both bundles to their app wishlist, but the pages themselves were quickly removed — with neither showing up via a search and only the 'Action Bundle' available from a wishlist click. What's more, the user reports that restarting the app removed both bundles from the wishlist altogether, so good luck finding them now.

Naturally, such a discovery has kicked off a fair amount of speculation. Multiple users replied to the above post with theories that MySims Agents and SkyHeroes could make up the 'Action Bundle' — we'd throw MySims Racing in there, too — while 'Beacon Bay', the town from The Sims 3 on DS, has everyone stumped. Could it be a new entry altogether?

Of course, there's also a fair amount of hesitancy over the whole thing. The bundles are based on one screen recording captured by one person, so this is far from any kind of official confirmation. Heck, some users are claiming that the entire video is an elaborate fake.

Only time will tell if either of these listings turns out to be the real deal — let's not forget that the MySims Cozy Bundle was rumoured before its official announcement too — but with The Sims' 25th anniversary right around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised if EA has something in the works.