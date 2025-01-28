The first two Sims games are still exceedingly well-regarded these days, but sadly, actually gaining access to them in a legitimate way isn't particularly easy. The first was a disc-only jobby, and the second has long-since been removed from digital platforms.

Thankfully, with a new report from Kotaku (thanks, Push Square) accompanying an intriguing tease from EA itself, it looks like The Sims and The Sims 2 will be re-released on PC very soon. The catch? Well, according to Kotaku's sources, it seems as though a console release is still "unclear" at the time of writing.

Of course, we're thrilled that these games will once again be easily accessible for PC users (presuming the reports are correct, of course), but we'd also love to see them on the Switch.

Better yet, let's hold off until the Switch 2 and make use of the console's heavily-rumoured mouse functionality in its Joy-Con controllers. That would no doubt make the games an absolute joy to play.

Whatever happens, we'll keep an eye on the news over the coming days and will let you know if these games are indeed confirmed for the Switch or Switch 2.