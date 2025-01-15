Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Playtonic Friends and MegaWobble have announced a surprise expansion to one of the cutest hidden gems of 2022, Lil Gator Game.

In The Dark promises to be a "huge" expansion, introducing new characters and doubling the size of the base game. The original was a breezy affair, but we're delighted to have the opportunity to revisit all of our animal friends. You'll be exploring a whole new area tucked under the surface after a new cave opens up. New toys and gadgets will allow you to explore in many different ways.

The DLC doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll be getting more news on it later in the year. And, alongside In The Dark, a new bundle titled Gator of the Year Edition will be released, allowing newcomers to grab the base game and the expansion together.

There's no better time to get into Lil Gator Game than this year — and if you want something short, sweet, and meaningful, then we highly recommend it.

Will you be getting Lil Gator Game: In The Dark? Let us know in the comments below.