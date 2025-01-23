Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

After first catching our eye at the 2023 Gamescom Future Games Show, musical platformer Symphonia has finally finished tuning up and is ready to make some noise on Switch today.

Developed by Sunny Peak and published by Headup, Symphonia is a non-violent platformer where you play as an adorable little violinist, determined to bring life to the musical machinery of the realm. Looking at the above launch trailer, the musical themes go deep, with instruments being integral to your exploration and puzzle-solving.

It's an interesting-sounding concept and one that is all the more appealing thanks to the game's hand-drawn art style. Those Hollow Knight thorns/spikes feel a little overused by this point, but it's increasingly becoming an indie shorthand for 'do not touch this ledge' and we're okay with that.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below.

- Experience and overcome great platforming challenges with all of Philemon's abilities

- Discover various environments that combine music and machinery

- Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composers Olivier Esman and Alexandre Bucas-Français

- Play the violin to activate level elements and bring life to the realm

- Gather musical Prodigies and play breathtaking concerts to bring music, joy, and glory back to the land

Symphonia is now available on the Switch eShop for £16.99 / $19.99.