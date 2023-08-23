Returning to Gamescom 2023 is GamesRadar's Future Games Show. Following on from its showing during Summer Game Fest, Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2023 was full of an eclectic variety of titles — many of which are coming to both PC and Switch.
The showcase was hosted by voice actors Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Erika Ishii (Apex Legends), and with plenty to run through, we're just going to jump straight into things — here's every game coming to Nintnedo Switch that was featured in the Future Games Show @Gamescom 2023 showcase.
Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 - The full presentation
You can watch the full 90-minute showcase over on the official FGS YouTube channel, or if you don't fancy that, we've got you sorted.
Every Switch Game Announcement & Update
Blasphemous 2 - 24th August 2023
The launch trailer for Blasphemous 2 looks decidedly disturbing. The game is out tomorrow on Switch, and we've already spent time with the game. In short, we loved it. Check out our review: