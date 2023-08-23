CLeM - Q4 2023

We only got a brief glimpse of this from the Ones to Play Montage, but Clem is a quirky-looking puzzle game where you need to escape. It's weird, wonderful, and pretty darn dark, too. You can find out more by checking out the game's demo on Steam.

Warframe - Out Now

Warframe still has plenty to give. We'll be getting more news on the free-to-play action shooter on 26th August at Tennocon 2023, and this teaser trailer gives us a sneak peek at what's in store.

Wild Country - TBA

Giving card towers a whole new meaning, Wild Country blends city building with card battles. But the main takeaway is that all of the residents and characters are cute little critters. No release date has been given for this game, but we'll be keeping an eye out for it for sure.

Ravenswatch - 2024

Ravenswatch is currently in Early Access on PC right now, but the Switch version is coming in 2024. The co-op action roguelite looks stunning in motion and features characters based on popular fairy tales. The Shores of Storm Island update is coming in September in Early Access, but we've got a bit longer to wait for the full game.

Symphonia - 2024

While Symphonia wasn't specified for Switch, "PC and consoles" is good enough for us with this gorgeous-looking musical platformer. Use your violin to restore life to the world and power machinery to help you explore this steampunk-looking world.

One of the highlights of the show for us was Dome-King Cabbage, which does absolutely what it says on the tin — surrealism. This is a visual novel set in the world of a monster-collecting RPG. The game has been in development for PC for a while, but we now know it's coming to Switch too.