Not a chance that this is a real thing! Nintendo had then sued the balls off all those "leakers".

Just heads up... That like every of those "leakers" are just manufacturers for accessories for Switch. Many of them are struggling, so they needs a good publicity stunt now. Nothing is hotter than "Switch 2" in the tech world right now.

So they'll getting some attention then.

If everything had been real, so not a chance that those companies had still been partners to Nintendo now, if now they leaked Nintendo's next console.

That Nintendo is still silent yet now just tells that nothing has been real this far, otherwise....

Nintendo is quite draconic with protecting their IP's. The same Nintendo who shoots down fanmade games with Nintendo's IP's.

Not a chance in hell that Nintendo had allowed this, that they breaks the NDAs and officially mocking on Nintendo straight on their own heads, if now it had been the real thing.

How do all of you think how Apple, Sony, Microsoft & co had reacted this... oh my...

No a Direct won't occur at tomorrow, nor this week, nor next week, nor...

People are so incredibly easily gullible in nowadays, that's a fact. There're a lot research about it recently.

They'll believe in everything without being critical by the slightest now, it was so different for just 10 years ago.

Also why should Nintendo suddenly create a new Wii U situation that with confusing the majority of its customers? Why should this "Switch 2" looking to 99.8% exactly the same as the original Switch?