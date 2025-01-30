It's been confirmed that Summer Game Fest will return this year with a 2-hour showcase taking place on 6th June at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles.

Following this, a 'Play Days' hands-on event will take place from 7th-9th June in which media and influencers can experience new and upcoming games from over 40 attending publishers.

A brand-new addition for 2025 includes what's being called a 'thought leader event' curated by Christopher Dring (previously GamesIndustry.biz) and Geoff Keighley.



This will feature key leaders from the games industry and beyond who will come together to "delve into some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry, as well as celebrate the cultural impact and importance of video games as the most powerful form of entertainment in the world".

Public tickets for the showcase will be available for purchase in Spring, but those hoping for a strong presense from Nintendo may need to temper their expectations; the publisher isn't known for collaborating much with Summer Game Fest, and with the Switch 2 launching later this year, it will likely be controlling its own message with the upcoming April Direct.

For now then, you can sign up for updates over at summergamefest.com.