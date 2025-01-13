Square Enix has updated its 'Group Customer Harrassment Policy' to ensure that its employees and partners remain protected against unwelcome nuisance and threats from certain customers.

As detailed on its official website (thanks, GamesIndustry), the firm stated that if it deems an individual has indeed harassed its employees, then it may go so far as to "cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services".

In addition, the firm states that incidents conducted with "egregious or malicious intent" may be subject to legal action or criminal proceedings. It then sets forth a list of behaviours that it deems to be unacceptable:

Harassment: - Act of violence, violent behavior.

- Abusive language, intimidation, coercion, duress, excessive pursuit or reprimand.

- Defamation/slander, denial of personality, personal attack (including email, contact in contact form, comment or post on the internet), advance notice of wrongdoing, advance notice of obstruction of business.

- Persistent inquiries, repeated visits.

- Trespassing by visiting or staying in an office or related facility without permission.

- Unlawful restraint including via telephone calls and online inquiries.

- Discriminatory speech and conduct regarding race, ethnicity, religion, family origin, occupation, etc.

- Infringement of privacy by taking pictures or making video recordings without consent.

- Sexual harassment, stalking, repeated stalking behavior. Undue demand: - Unreasonable changes or exchange of product or request for monetary compensation.

- Unreasonable response or request for an apology (including face-to-face response or request for an apology specifying the position of our employee or partners).

- Excessive requests for the provision of products and services exceeding socially accepted norms.

- Unreasonable and excessive demands for punishment of our employees.

It goes without saying that you shouldn't be doing any of the above; developers and publishers are made up of human beings, after all, all of which are subject to the same day-to-day struggles as everybody else.

One does wonder how exactly the company would be able to withhold their products and services from potential offenders, though. Perhaps this is just limited to digital purchases?