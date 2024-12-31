Japanese publication Famitsu has held its traditional end-of-year interview round-up with game creators, speaking to 158 different people about their hopes and aspirations for 2025.

The replies weren't totally focused on games – some of the interviewees spoke about what they were looking forward to seeing in the worlds of movies, music and tech in 2025 – but it was interesting to note that two of the Square Enix staffers included in the round-up mentioned Switch 2.

When asked what he was looking forward to the most in 2025, Akitoshi Kawazu, creator and general director of the SaGa series, said:

It's not a work, but the successor to the Nintendo Switch that Nintendo will announce in 2025 and the corresponding market strategy that Nintendo will develop. I'm looking forward to it as both a user and a creator.





Square Enix co-worker Takaya Ishiyama, director of PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, added:

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is coming out, right? Before the announcement of a new hardware, there are many moments of suspense and excitement from the perspective of both creators and players.

Switch 2 hasn't been officially shown off yet, but we've seen plenty of hints at what it might look like recently.