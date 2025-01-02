Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Update [ ]: First 4 Figures has shared another look at its new Metal Sonic: The Steel Nemesis statue, with pre-orders set to open on 7th January 2025 and pricing to be revealed on the same day.

This latest look also provides details about the exact dimensions. It's got a height of 14.7" / 37.5cm, a width of 10.2" / 26cm, and weighs in at 3.48kg. And here's the official description which also acknowledges Sonic 4: Episode II.

"This statue replicates every detail of Metal Sonic's design, from his sleek blue metallic exterior to the yellow circular chest depression. The base represents the roller coaster track during the boss battle from Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II with a warning sign for a bottomless pit, reminiscent of risky moments in Sonic games."

As noted in the fine print of the video above, this statue also comes with a "limited edition numbering authentication card". Over the next few days, F4F will also reveal the exclusive edition of this statue "piece by piece" - so keep an eye out for more updates.

Original Story: First 4 Figures has released all sorts of stunning figures over the years and the latest one it's now teased is a statue of Metal Sonic.

Metal Sonic debuted in Sonic CD (playable in Sonic Origins on Switch) and will be "coming soon" to the First 4 Figures line, with pre-orders for this statue set to open on 7th January 2025. It's noted how the final product may be slightly different when it is released.





As usual, if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you'll be able to get $10 off when pre-orders go live. As for the pricing, it will apparently be revealed on launch day along with other details like the size of the statue.