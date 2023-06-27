About this time last year, Sega released Sonic Origins—a compilation release that aimed to collate the first four (five if we count Sonic & Knuckles as a totally separate game) Mega Drive/Genesis Sonic games in one ultimate package with a bunch of extras thrown in. Though it wasn’t without its issues, Sega more or less managed to do what it set out to do, but there was a lingering sentiment amongst fans that it could’ve done much more. Now, a year later, Sega has decided to release a ‘Plus’ update — available as a DLC expansion or in physical form — that throws in a dozen new games and some other additional features to make the collection all the sweeter. Unfortunately, Sonic Origins still feels somewhat incomplete even after this update, but this new expansion is just about worth the money.
First, a brief overview of what’s been added. The headlining new addition here is the inclusion of 12 8-bit Sonic games made for the Sega Game Gear, the colour handheld which once upon a time directly competed with Nintendo’s first Game Boy. Elsewhere, Amy has been added as a playable character in the headlining four games for this collection, and Knuckles has been added as a playable character to Sonic CD after his rather odd exclusion in last year’s release. On top of that, Plus throws in all the previously released DLC with the additional missions to tackle, and content for the museum. Check out our review of the base game if you want to hear about the base offering: