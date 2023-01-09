When it comes to big movies, you might expect the official trailers to be the ultimate source of narrative information and plot detail. But when it comes to Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the McDonald's leaks have been one of the most prominent outlets for letting us know what is going down in the Mushroom Kingdom.
From that initial reveal of Mario's appearance to hinting at an unannounced character cameo, we have learnt far more from the fast food retailer about Mario and the gang than we would care to admit. Of course, the biggest source of this information has come in the shape of the famous Happy Meal toys, with the promo leaks gifting us a constant stream of rumour while we wait for the next trailer to drop.
Now, these Happy Meal toys have begun to appear out in the wild and we can finally get a closer look at just how truthful those leaks were. It seems that there are two regional releases for this promo with the US and Japan receiving a more conventional plastic range of toys and Europe getting a buildable cardboard collection.
In the case of the plastic range (the more superior of the two, in our humble opinion) there is a collection of eight toys available, each showing a different character from the movie with it's own gimmick - Mario makes a jumping motion from a pipe, Bowser shoots a flame, Peach spins, you get the picture.
@nintendomerch snapped a picture of the full display and McDonald's Japan provided a trailer with some of the toy's movements in action, both of which can be found below:
The European range, on the other hand, is more about displaying the figures than it is providing something to necessarily play with. This collection of 12 "toys" is comprised of a series of kits where you have to slot together pieces of cardboard to create a small cutout figure from the movie - fun. An image of the full range was shared on Twitter by @RafaelM52985398:
While the cardboard cutouts might not be quite as enjoyable as the toys that we would normally expect from McDonald's, they are certainly more detailed than the plastic ones and a closer look shows them to apparently be pretty good quality. Reddit user u/MissNintendoGirl shared their growing European collection so far consisting of some of the larger builds (Donkey Kong's kart) and individual character pieces alike.
If we were still young'uns then we can only imagine our disappointment at getting one of these instead of the cool US toys, but as an item for display purposes only there's a certain attraction there, we guess.
Which of the above collections is your favourite? Fill out the following poll and then take to the comments to let us know which of the new toys you are after!
Comments (15)
Why are Mcdonald's still making plastic toys in the USA and Japan? I thought they had outright banned the use of plastic toys in their Happy Meals everywhere.
Also, why isn't there a range of books about the movie, Mario games, characters etc. They'd be pretty easy to design/write and could be decent.
Given the sole purpose is to display on a dusty shelf or lose in a random toy box for years on end, after approximately 90 seconds of playing in between bites of your burger and fries, I much prefer the cardboard range.
I'm going with neither. Both are weak and not worth the damage they cause.
I thought McDonald's was doing away with plastic toys because of landfills being full of them...
I really hate the render for Donkey Kong. I get they wanted to go for the more traditional design, but his country look is the look for me.
Regarding the toys themselves, neat I guess?
Much prefer the plastic toys of those countries not enforcing environmental issues.
The EU as ever gets left with the cardboard to deal with.
Environment, it’s the usual have attempt joke from the world.
Had no idea several countries banned plastic toys in Happy Meals. I’m genuinely curious to what extent that ban goes to? Like, I’d be curious how many toys in my local Wal-Mart would be illegal in the EU.
Honestly can’t imagine what it’d feel like to get a cardboard render as a kid over a plastic toy. My mom still has all of the McDonalds toys my sisters and I got as kids and my wife’s grandma has the same. My son still plays with them during the summer time when he goes to grandma’s house and the “garage toys” are available to play and I’m sure my daughter will too, which is sort of great, I suppose. I mean, as a vegetarian-based family, we can’t eat fast food, so they’ll likely never get that experience of getting the toy.
I'm a 26 year old guy who wants the Bowser toy.. lol
Regardless those looks fine. They're just cheap toys so obviously not as good as a more expensive figure.
@somnambulance it isn't a Government mandate, the EU or UK haven't, as far as I'm aware banned the production of plastic toys.
McDonalds have taken the decision in some regions to simply not produce plastic toys following public backlash. In general they are now cardboard slot together sets, tinned card games, books or soft toys.
Also - McDonalds in the UK now have the McPlant, so you may get to experience fast food yet -though apparently the trial run in the USA ended in August 2022.
Well if I was forced to pick, um, US, sorry I can make the EU ones at home Lmao.
@plusjkb @somnambulance That's right, although worth adding that I believe there are still a wide range of different plastics that are allowed/banned respectively. For example, a lot of the plastic used to make toys in the 80s is a type that is outright banned today.
I think the cardboard is fine as they are normally rubbish anyway
@WolfyTn that's the instore display stand
As a 34 year old who wants these as a Nintendo and Mario collector, I'd not get much out of the actual plastic toys, though I'd have loved them as a kid. The cardboard ones are much more sturdy than the usual cardboard stuff and they look great for display purposes. Arguably, I'd say the plastic toys are more for younger kids and the cardboard ones are more for grown up Mario fan, even if both are actually aimed at kids
@somnambulance As some above said it's not a ban but as usual the vocal online crowd got their way, woking away the fun for kids.
@nocdaes They still have the plastic toys in Canada as well.
