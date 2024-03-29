Well, this isn't something you see everyday. Over in Japan, a McDonald's-branded Nintendo DSi briefly went on sale in a second-hand hardware store before being promptly delisted (thanks, Automaton).

For those who may be unaware, McDonald's had produced specialised DSi consoles containing software called 'eCrew Development Program' that would effectively serve as training tools for the staff (and you can see exactly what it looks like here). These were utilised until 2018 when the firm switched over to tablets.

In this particular case, McDonald's itself expressed its disappointment that its training hardware had been listed for sale and the promotion was promptly removed. The store in question, Hard-Off, then issued an apology on X and it is believed that the console may be on its way back to McDonald's.

"Regarding the DSi McDonald's training model. Regarding the product that we posted yesterday, we are currently temporarily discontinuing sales and are currently confirming officially with McDonald's. "We will notify you later, so please wait for a while. We apologize for the inconvenience."

There have been a number of second hand sales of the McDonald's branded consoles and accompanying software over the years (a quick search on eBay will bring up several), so it seems odd that McDonald's would take issue with this particular instance. Perhaps it's due to the fact that the posting went somewhat viral and drew significant attention - who knows!

Either way, it seems like the matter is settled. Maybe McDonald's can start using the Nintendo Switch as its primary training device soon. Probably not, though.