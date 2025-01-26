Metal Gear Solid
Image: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo have been re-released time and time again, and the next one getting a restock appears to be the famous Metal Gear character Snake.

A new listing for him has been spotted at Best Buy for $15.99 USD, with pre-orders now available ahead of the item's return next month on 13th February. Here's a bit about this amiibo which originally debuted in 2019:

"Snake is the main protagonist in a number of the Metal Gear games. He's an infiltration specialist whose ability to carry out missions under any conditions has made him a legend. He's saved the world multiple times from the threat of bipedal, nuclear-armed mechs called Metal Gear."

If we see or hear about the Snake amiibo making a return elsewhere, we'll let you know. Apart from his amiibo, Snake's adventures are available on the Nintendo Switch in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

There have also been claims recently about Konami potentially bringing its next Metal Gear Solid to the Switch successor...

Have you got Solid Snake in your amiibo collection yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source bestbuy.com, via gamespot.com]