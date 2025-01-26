Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo have been re-released time and time again, and the next one getting a restock appears to be the famous Metal Gear character Snake.

A new listing for him has been spotted at Best Buy for $15.99 USD, with pre-orders now available ahead of the item's return next month on 13th February. Here's a bit about this amiibo which originally debuted in 2019:

"Snake is the main protagonist in a number of the Metal Gear games. He's an infiltration specialist whose ability to carry out missions under any conditions has made him a legend. He's saved the world multiple times from the threat of bipedal, nuclear-armed mechs called Metal Gear."

If we see or hear about the Snake amiibo making a return elsewhere, we'll let you know. Apart from his amiibo, Snake's adventures are available on the Nintendo Switch in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

There have also been claims recently about Konami potentially bringing its next Metal Gear Solid to the Switch successor...