Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

As tempting as it might be to just say "Whack The Master Chief Collection on Switch" and be done with it (because gosh, that would be good), I think there are certain franchises like Halo and Gears of War that are quite simply locked to Microsoft's ecosystem for good.

There is a specific trilogy that I think would do quite well on the Switch, however, and that's Fable. With its quirky humour, accessible gameplay and, let's be honest now, pretty basic visuals at this point, there's no reason those games can't find an audience on Nintendo's platform. It's another tricky one, mind, what with a brand new Fable entry currently in the works, though I'd argue that getting more eyes on the franchise would be the perfect marketing tool, no?

Alana Hagues, deputy editor

Look, I know this isn't the best game out there, but no one can deny that Blinx the Time Sweeper would fit perfectly on the Switch. A mascot puzzle platformer with time-bending mechanics? I had fun with this as a kid, but I know it's not considered to be that good. Some new controls would help spruce it up. Artoon worked on Yoshi Topsy-Turvy and Yoshi's Island DS, too — let's give them a last hurrah on the Switch.

Speaking of Artoon, it also worked with Mistwalker on a few occasions. Mistwalker is the developer founded by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi after he left Square; the studio made a couple of Xbox-exclusive RPGs that are still stuck on the system to this day — Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey. Even though you can play them on Xbox Series X|S, I feel like they should be on other consoles.

C'mon, Mistwalker — I definitely need more RPGs to sink my time into...

Gavin Lane, editor

For years I've been banging on about getting Rare Replay on Switch. Iit's a natural fit for the Nintendo audience and the idea of a Rareware 'homecoming' makes me a little misty-eyed.

However, we're at the point now where it's making less sense by the month. It feels like we're getting many of those games piecemeal via the NSO app anyway, even though they don't feature the bells or whistles or documentary trappings of the excellent Replay package. Surely it's only a matter of time before the studio's entire N64 output is on NSO (minus Mickey's Speedway USA, perhaps).