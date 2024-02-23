After what felt like months of rumours, Microsoft and Nintendo finally put us out of our misery during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase by confirming that, yes, select Microsoft-published Xbox games will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch to join the likes of Banjo-Kazooie on NSO, and the Ori duo.
Heck, one of them — Obsidian's Pentiment — is available to download right now (with a physical version also on the way), but Nintendo fans can also look forward to Grounded in the near future. We were expecting to see both Hi-Fi RUSH and Sea of Thieves, but alas, while both of those have been confirmed for release on the PS5, there is currently no sign of them on Nintendo's platform.
It got us thinking: the likelihood that Microsoft will limit its multi-platform lineup to these aforementioned games seems slim at best. It's doubtful that the firm will reveal its long-term plans anytime soon, but we reckon we may see some more Xbox titles make their way over to the Switch (or 'Switch 2') — and we know Call of Duty is coming, at least.
But which ones would we like to see, exactly? Which ones would you like to see? Vote in the poll at the bottom of the page to let us know which Xbox series you think might work best on a Nintendo platform. If you want to see something we haven't mentioned, then don't forget to leave a comment, too. Let's see what the Nintendo Life team thinks...