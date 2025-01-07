If you got a brand new Switch game for Christmas and it included a game cartridge inside of it, you're apparently doing better than some others out there...

As spotted by IGN, multiple Switch users on social media and Reddit are claiming they've received cases with "googly eyes" inside instead of the actual game card. This eye rattles around like a Switch game card, but when you open the case, it's just sitting there... looking at you.

Here is a look at one of the photos doing the rounds:

Unsurprisingly, nobody knows what is going here on, but there's always a chance it's some sort of joke.

IGN reached out to some of the users who shared these photos online, but none had "video footage of them unwrapping the shrink wrap and discovering the eye". Some of the stores where these copies were supposedly located include "Walmart, Best Buy, and Target". Googly eyes have also reportedly been found in online game purchases.