Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's hotly-anticipated Trade feature is finally live in the mobile app. Those who have been waiting to swap cards with their pals can now do so, but there's a catch: it's a real headache.

As with everything TCG Pocket, Trading is all about consumable items and currency. We've known for a while that you'll only be able to trade cards with friends, and those trades can only be cards of the same rarity, but a lengthy tutorial when you first open up the new feature explains there are a bunch more rules to keep in mind.

All trades require an adequate amount of Trade Stamina — a new bar that replenishes over time, much like Wonder Stamina. You'll recover one Trade Stamina 'piece' every 24 hours and you can hold a maximum of five 'pieces' at any one time. Naturally, you can use Trade Hourglasses or Poké Gold to recover Trade Stamina quicker and higher-rarity trades will come with a higher Trade Stamina price tag.

Still with us so far? Good. Let's get onto the trading itself. The process is pretty simple for low-rarity cards: choose a friend to trade with, select the card you want to swap, and await their response. There's a 72-hour time limit to get the deal done, but that's to be expected.

High-rarity cards, on the other hand, require another consumable to push the deal through, called Trade Tokens. You'll need 120 tokens for a ◇3 trade, 500 for a ◇4 (ex cards) trade, and 400 for a ☆1 (full art) trade — you can't trade any cards of a higher rarity for the time being.

You can obtain Trade Tokens in select events, though the quicker way of pulling them in is by consuming duplicates of a given card. In the 'My Cards' tab, you can select any card and choose the 'Obtain Items' button to cash it in. Higher-rarity cards provide you with more Trade Tokens, but you'll need to get rid of four ☆1 (full art) cards to amass the required 400 total — each card providing 100 tokens apiece.

It all feels excessively complicated, and we're not best keen on the idea of burning through our duplicate cards just to make a higher-rarity trade happen. But hey, it's Pokémon TCG Pocket, what did we expect?

The Trade feature couldn't have landed at a better time, with the app's next digital expansion, 'Space-Time Smackdown', arriving at 6am local time tomorrow (30th Jan). Expect to see a good number of sweet Gen IV cards on your socials in the coming days.