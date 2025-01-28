Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket got off to a strong start when it arrived on mobile devices last year, but it's also had to deal with a few things along the way. With this in mind, the developer has now issued a new notice about how it's "taking action in response to inappropriate conduct".

Apparently, some trainers are up to no good, and so team has issued a warning that action will be taken against anyone who violates the game's Terms of Use. Here's the latest notice in full:

"Thank you for playing Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. We are aware that some players have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use. If we confirm that a player has engaged in behavior that violates the Terms of Use, we will warn them, suspend their account, or take other action.

We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience...We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Trading Cardd Game Pocket"

This notice has been issued ahead of the new trading feature which arrives this week and will allow trainers to swap select cards in the currently available sets. It follows the developers also taking action against inappropriate player names.