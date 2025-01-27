One of the biggest surprises of 2024 was undoubtedly Black Myth: Wukong, an action RPG from Chinese developer Game Science. Though not necessarily regarded as one of the all-time greats, it was certainly well-received and went on to sell an extraordinary amount of copies within a very short timeframe; reportedly over 18 million in just two weeks.

Naturally, then, this means that some sort of knock-off has inevitably appeared on the Nintendo Switch eShop, though the exceedingly blatant nature of this one has made it necessary for us to at least warn you not to fall for such shenanigans.

Published by 'Global Game Studio' (what a terrific, original name!), Wukong Sun: Black Legend launched late last year in North America and turned up on EU eShops on Friday. It bears absolutely no resemblance to Game Science's 3D title, instead offering a woefully animated 2D action game with bland visuals and a main protagonist that looks nothing like its key art. Check out the trailer below for a sample.

Speaking of which, the key art is what makes us concerned about this game's potential reach amongst more casual Switch gamers. Along with the game's name, it really feels like it's been created to specifically dupe people into believing that there's some legitimate connection between Wukong Sun: Black Legend and Black Myth: Wukong. It's abhorrent.

Obviously, Game Science's title was heavily inspired by the novel Journey to the West, and we're sure the producers of Black Legend would be quick to point to the book and the rich history of adaptations rather than the award-winning game from last year. Hmm.

So please, folks, if you're even remotely interested in Black Myth: Wukong but perhaps don't have the necessary hardware to play it right now, don't fall for Global Game Studio's scam. Avoid.

