McDonald's and The Pokémon Company have today announced another crossover event that sees a limited range of Trading Cards appearing in Happy Meals across the United States until late February.

Starting today, fans in the US can pick up a four-card Pokémon TCG booster and sticker activity sheet with every Happy Meal, and if you order via the McDonald's app, you'll bag 24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket too.

Like previous events, the McDonald's booster packs have a limited range of cards available in them. The full collection is listed on the McDonald's website, but we'll be kind and share it with you below too:

Charizard

Pikachu

Miraidon

Jigglypuff

Hatenna

Dragapult

Quagsire

Koraidon

Umbreon

Hydreigon

Roaring Moon

Dragonite

Eevee

Rayquaza

Drampa



order the Pokémon Happy Meal today and unlock Pokémon TCG Pocket rewards with the McD's app 👀 really hope i catch a Rayquaza pic.twitter.com/CMELZPniQo January 21, 2025

This Happy Meal event appears to be locked to the US for the time being, with UK customers still receiving the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tie-in.

Some previous McDonald's x Pokémon crossovers have been, uhh, less-than-pleasant experiences, with scalpers buying up all the toys and McDonald's UK even limiting Happy Meal toy purchases. What we're saying is, if you've got your heart set on nabbing one of these packs, please remember that other people might want one too.