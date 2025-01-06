PlatinumGames has announced that it is conducting a year-long event focusing on the original Bayonetta after the game recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Originally launched in Japan on 29th October 2009 with a worldwide release following in January 2010, it spawned two mainline sequels, one spin-off entry, and a whole bunch of supplemental material, including an animated movie entitled Bayonetta: Bloody Fate.

PlatinumGames hasn't revealed what it's got up its sleeve at the time of writing, but urged fans to keep an eye on its social media channels and official website for all of the upcoming announcements.

In the meantime, the company released a message thanking fans for their support of the Bayonetta franchise over the last 15 years:

"Thanks to everyone’s support, Bayonetta has now reached the 15th anniversary of its release. It is because of you, our fans, that we are able to celebrate this special milestone. Please let us use this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude! "Since its inception, PlatinumGames has continued to push the boundaries of action games. In 2009, we were able to deliver a brand-new action experience with the release of Bayonetta, which is a title that we are still very proud of to this day. "Over the past 15 years, we have been able to walk alongside Bayonetta and the series’ charming cast of characters. Bringing joy to so many people through Bayonetta has been an invaluable journey for us. "Moving forward, we will continue to take on new challenges to create games that surprise and delight our fans. We look forward to your continued support of Bayonetta and PlatinumGames!"

PlatinumGames did, however, suffer a significant loss in 2023 when creator Hideki Kamiya left the company. Kamiya was the original director of Bayonetta and went on to serve as supervisor for the subsequent titles. He has since formed development studio Clovers and is working in collaboration with Capcom on a long-awaited sequel to Ōkami.

It's difficult to imagine PlatinumGames will announce a new Bayonetta anytime soon, but stranger things have happened. In any case, we'll be keeping a close eye on any upcoming announcements in the coming weeks and months.