PlatinumGames' icon Bayonetta is currently celebrating her 15th anniversary, and while there have been no major announcements, the development team and creators have taken to social media to acknowledge the Umbra Witch's time in the spotlight

Platinum shared a brief message on social media featuring a look at her original outing which started out on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2009. Of course, it eventually made its way across to the Wii U in 2014 and followed with a Nintendo Switch release in 2018.

PlatinumGames: "Released in Japan on Oct 29 2009, #Bayonetta strutted onto the scene a whole 15 years ago"

Released in Japan on Oct 29 2009, #Bayonetta strutted onto the scene a whole 15 years ago💅👠 pic.twitter.com/5W4bujdi2j October 29, 2024

The character's designer Mari Shimazaki also shared a special message and some fabulous artwork to celebrate the original Bayonetta outing:

Mari Shimazaki: "Congratulations on the 15th anniversary of Bayonetta and the 2nd anniversary of Bayonetta 3! Sorry it’s a WIP drawing, I drew it in between work. I wanted to make a soft and beautiful picture, but before I knew it, the contrast had become too extreme. I wanted to use the red, blue, and purple symbolic colors of 1, 2, and 3. I didn’t have enough time, so I’ll finish it before the 15th anniversary."



Sorry it's a WIP drawing, I drew it in between work.

I wanted to make a soft and beautiful picture, but before I knew it, the contrast had become too extreme.

I wanted to use the red,… Congratulations on the 15th anniversary of Bayonetta and the 2nd anniversary of Bayonetta 3!Sorry it's a WIP drawing, I drew it in between work.I wanted to make a soft and beautiful picture, but before I knew it, the contrast had become too extreme.I wanted to use the red,… pic.twitter.com/4NMW9zNeyr October 29, 2024

Series creator Hideki Kamiya left PlatinumGames last year following the release of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. His previous comments in November 2024 suggested he would take his "Bayonetta vision to the grave" but thought the franchise would continue without him.

Earlier this year in August, the original Japanese voice of Bayonetta Atsuko Tanaka passed away.