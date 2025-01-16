Nintendo has just unleashed its second DK rerelease on the Switch with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, a game that's seemingly taken a few cues from Emperor Palpatine on how to cheat death ("Somehow..."). To celebrate, the firm has also launched a range of Donkey Kong-themed merchandise in Japan and, well, it goes hard.

Honestly, we're kinda torn on whether this stuff is actually any good or not. Let's be honest, it's not exactly subtle. The Diddy Kong fleece in particular is quite literally the character's torso and arms in the form of a jumper; certainly something we wouldn't mind popping on while chilling on the sofa, but perhaps also something we'd think twice about rocking while out and about.

The t-shirt is admittedly pretty awesome though, and we do have a soft spot for the DK barrel bag too. Honestly, most of this stuff is completely fine and we'd be quite happy to get a bunch of it imported over, it's just... that Diddy Kong jumper, man. Maybe we're completely off with this; you'll have to let us know what you think.

Anyway, let's take a look at the merchanise on offer:

In our review of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, we mentioned that it's "a fine way to play the 2010 original", but noted that developer Forever Entertainment could have perhaps done more to make this the definitive version of the platformer.