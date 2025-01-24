Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Nintendo has released its first Switch Online game update for 2025 and it adds three more titles to the SNES library including a Super Famicom release.

These titles include the SNK fighting game Fatal Fury 2 (1993/94), Culture Brain's action RPG Super Ninja Boy (1992), and the action puzzle title Sutte Hakkun (1997) - a Nintendo title originally released on the Super Famicom add-on, the Satellaview.

Japan's Switch Online service has received the same three titles this week. To access these games, you'll need to download the Super Nintendo application from the Switch eShop and have a base tier Switch Online membership.

