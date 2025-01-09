The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived! We're still early on in the year, so don't expect a ton of big new games, but the eShop is picking up a bit. So let's see what's coming!

Switch eShop - New Releases

18 in 1: Family Games Giga Pack (RuWaMo Games, 28th Dec, $49.99) - Dive into endless family-friendly fun with 18 in 1: Family Games Giga Pack, a diverse collection of entertaining games for all ages! This incredible bundle features a wide range of puzzles, bubble-shooting challenges, and engaging adventures that guarantee hours of enjoyment.

2 in 1: Trash Punk & Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games, 9th Jan, $19.99) - Get double the excitement and value with this Trash Punk bundle! Each game offers its own unique experience, and together, they provide hours of fun across different genres.

Battle Royal – Battlegrounds Call (Yellow Ink, 10th Jan, $9.99) - Enter a brutal battle where every moment is a test of survival. In a world where danger lurks around every corner, your instincts will be your greatest weapon. Choose your landing spot wisely, gather weapons, and prepare to face waves of opponents, all fighting for the same goal: to be the last one standing.

Beyond Memories – Darkness of the Soul (EpiXR, 9th Jan, $11.99) - Embrace the eerie charm of a Grim Reaper in this haunting narrative flight simulation. The game plunges you into dark, mysterious landscapes shrouded in shadows and secrets. Your task is to glide through these foreboding realms, shooting cages to free tormented souls.

Block Blaster DX! (Max Interactive Studio, 12th Dec, $2.99) - Block Blaster DX! is a block puzzle game with an exciting twist—you have full control of where the blocks go! It’s a popular choice for casual play while providing a fun mental challenge. The goal is simple yet engaging: match and clear as many colored blocks as possible on the board.

Blockxy Puzzle Adventure (Kistler Studios, 26th Dec, $3.99) - Blockxy Puzzle Adventure includes two Game Modes. A classic mode and an adventure mode for varied gameplay experiences. The classic mode is a simple arcade mode where you beat the highscore and the adventure mode includes 150 levels where you have to achieve different goals like item collection or score goals. Enjoy!

Boti: Byteland Overclocked (Untold Tales, 9th Jan, $19.99) - The full Boti: Byteland Overclocked experience + all 4 add-on DLCs in one. A Unique Blend of Nostalgic and Fresh 3D Platformer Experience Boti: Byteland Overclocked combines classic 3D platforming with a splash of innovation. Double jump, dash, hover, and glide through vibrant levels, discovering fantastic combos inspired by the very essence of computers and technology.

Bright Side: Quiz (QubicGames, 27th Dec, $9.99) - How well do you know your planet and the universe beyond? Let’s put your knowledge to the test! Embark on an exciting journey filled with captivating trivia, stunning visuals, and surprising discoveries! Whether you're exploring Earth's wonders, unlocking secrets of the cosmos, or challenging friends and family, this game offers endless opportunities to learn and have fun.

BURGER RACE (SAT-BOX, 9th Jan, $7.00) - Burger Race is a simple and fun game that anyone can enjoy! Up to 4 players can race together in local multiplayer by sharing Joy-Con™! Every machine has a unique set of characteristics! Will you go with raw speed? Smooth handling? The choice is yours!

Chernobylite Premium Edition (Untold Tales, 10th Jan, $39.99) - Chernobylite is a Science Fiction Survival Horror RPG from developers The Farm 51. Venture into the wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, as Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant. Return to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of your fiancée, 30 years after the infamous disaster.

Christmas Tree: Holiday Decorate Simulator (CGI LAB, 26th Dec, $9.99) - Step into a world of festive cheer and create the perfect holiday atmosphere! In this game, you'll decorate your own Christmas tree with a variety of ornaments, lights, and magical decorations. Choose from different locations to set up your tree - whether it's by a cozy fireplace, in a snowy village, or under twinkling stars.

Cozy Farming 3 in 1 Collection (Rokaplay, 26th Dec, $9.99) - The Cozy Farming 3-in-1 Collection brings you three relaxing adventures filled with farming, exploration, and creativity. Grow crops, explore islands, and build your dream life at your own pace. Perfect for players who love fun and easy-going games!

Crowd Run (NOSTRA GAMES, 9th Jan, $2.99) - Being a hero isn't easy. Use all your skills to protect people from the hordes. Stay alert to keep everyone safe. Use all available weapons to cause as much damage as possible. Find the explosives on the levels and blow up your enemies. Clear all levels from danger and keep your fortress safe.

Cute Puppy Academy (COMMANDO PANDA, 27th Dec, $2.99) - Take in a variety of playful pups, each with their own unique personality, and embark on an exciting journey of care, training, and companionship. Feed them, groom them, and teach them tricks that will make their tails wag with joy. Take your puppies on delightful walks through a vibrant environment where fun mini-games await, testing their agility, obedience, and training skills.

Felinea Tales (Nerd Games, 28th Dec, $19.99) - Felinea Tales is a captivating 2. 5D platformer where players step into the paws of Bill, a brave and agile cat. After the peaceful village of Felinea falls victim to the sinister experiments of the wizard Abyssius, Bill sets out on an epic journey to restore order and save his home. Jump, fight enemies, and dodge dangers as you help Bill seek justice.

FREEDOM WARS Remastered (Bandai Namco, 10th Jan, $39.99) - Born into a one-million-year prison sentence, you must survive deadly missions to earn any hope of freedom. Die in prison or live on the battlefield. The choice is yours. - Read our FREEDOM WARS Remastered review

Gravity Escape (Happy Player, 9th Jan, $9.99) - Change gravity, pull objects, teleport, and swap positions! This magical gravity gun is so much fun. Enjoy diverse level designs. There’s more than one way to clear each level—unleash your imagination! Use the gravity gun and various mechanisms to defeat all kinds of bosses.

Hole io & Candivity (Qubic, 26th Dec, $6.99) - Here's the ultimate arcade bundle you've been waiting for! Grow & merge solo or with friends in multiplayer mode!

Kiting Cat (Afil, 9th Jan, $4.99) - This cute pixel art game offers 40 levels packed with culinary challenges, featuring 4 unique biomes: the bustling city, a relaxing beach, a mysterious forest, and a fiery volcano. With over 10 different recipes to master, including grilled steak, sushi, pizza, and more, every level will test your cooking and puzzle-solving skills.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City (14Dimension, 26th Dec, $9.99) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone. There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone's speed.

Kosmo Skirmish (Jeremy Entressangle, 9th Jan, $4.99) - Kosmo Skirmish is a multiplayer space combat game. Choose your arsenal carefully to take down your opponents!

KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! 123 Bundle (G-MODE, 26th Dec, $11.99) - With the bundle version, you can purchase the 3 titles in the "KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! " series at a great price.

Make it! Oden (SAT-BOX, 26th Dec, $5.00) - Let's make oden on the Nintendo Switch™! Every customer has unique tastes—keep track of each order and don't mess up! Prepare every order accurately and quickly to keep your customers satisfied! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Platform 4 (KOSEI YASUDA, 26th Dec, $3.00) - This train includes mild horror elements. Please offer your seat to all passengers, including the elderly, those with a low tolerance for fear, pregnant individuals, and those with infants or small children. Approaching Platform 4 shortly. For horror, escape, puzzle, and mystery elements, please transfer here.

Runny Bunny (eastasiasoft, 15th Jan, $4.99) - Play as a frantic little bunny as you dash between floors, walls and ceilings collecting power dots and yummy carrots. Mazelike stages will take you from grassy wilds to twisted caverns and deadly laboratories. The bunny moves in lightning-quick straight lines and clings to walls and ceilings, but you’ll still need to strategically maneuver him around traps and enemies to keep him safe from harm.

Santa’s Adventure: Christmas Gifts Rush (CGI LAB, 26th Dec, $9.99) - As Santa’s trusted helper, embark on a quest through snowy landscapes, enchanted forests, and holiday villages to recover lost gifts before time runs out

Still Joking: Visual Novel (Purple Brick Games, 14th Jan, $14.99) - Still Joking is A mix of visual novel, interactive fiction, and adventure. A world of reflections where everything is like on our side of the mirror but a little different. A story about characters with complex and unique relationship scales. A detective mystery where you know who but want to also know why.

Super Onion Boy+ (Ratalaika Games, 9th Jan, $4.99) - Super Onion Boy+ offers an exhilarating journey in a 2D platformer filled with action and adventure, in the nostalgic retro style. As you traverse pixel art environments teeming with enemies, get ready to face epic challenges. Collect coins and stars to secure extra lives and discover chests containing magical potions that grant superpowers.

TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator (COOL DEVS, 26th Dec, $9.99) - Welcome to TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator! Dive into the exciting world of trading cards as you create, manage, and grow your very own card shop. Start from scratch and build your very own hub for collectors and enthusiasts.

The Fox’s Way Home (BeXide, 9th Jan, $15.99) - The game is very simple! First, watch the dance performed by the Fox Shrine Maiden carefully and memorize it well. Be sure not to get distracted by her sexy allure and miss any part of the dance.

Traffic Master Collection (Pixelmob, 30th Dec, $23.99) - Prepare for the ultimate driving and parking exercise! With elaborate, complex parking lots and a huge, detailed outdoor environment, the challenge is here to keep you engaged for a long time!

Trench Shooter: Warfare Tactics (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 27th Dec, $12.99) - Enter the battlefield, where every step forward is a fight for survival. As a soldier on a high-stakes mission, you’ll traverse dangerous terrain, eliminate enemies, and navigate from point A to point B while facing a series of increasingly difficult challenges.

Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator (16BIT, 16th Jan, $7.99) - Unleash the commander within Warfront Tactics - Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator, a captivating physics-based strategy game that thrusts you into the heart of epic warfare. Strategically allocate your resources, craft a formidable army, and outmanoeuvre your opponents in intense battles governed by realistic physics.

Windborn – Journey to the South (EpiXR, 9th Jan, $6.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes.

