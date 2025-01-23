The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Aspyr, 23rd Jan, $19.99) - Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game set in the STAR WARS galaxy! You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins and other creatures from STAR WARS: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Jump into side-scrolling arcade action with fan favorite characters like Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more. Play solo or bring a friend along with you for the entire 10-level campaign in couch co-op mode! - Read our STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles review

Cuisineer (Marvelous (XSEED), 28th Jan, $29.99) - This roguelite game combines delectable dungeon crawling and fast-paced restaurant management elements into one cute and tasty mix. Dive into dungeons and cook up a storm as Pom, an adventurer-turned-restaurateur! Food-focused action challenges you to build your dinner the hard way: by dungeon-diving for materials and ingredients. Work with local artisans to customize your kitchen and tailor your dining hall to the needs of loyal patrons eager to experience the rare recipes you’ve cooked up.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Achilles: Legends Untold (Dark Point Games, 23rd Jan, $24.99) - Discover an extraordinary adventure in a dynamic Action RPG with souls-like combat. Explore the mythical world of ancient Greece, where you’ll assume the role of the fearless warrior, Achilles.

Aquarun (Afil Games, 22nd Jan, $4.99) - Dive into the vibrant world of AquaRun, a fast-paced 2D pixel art platformer that tests your reflexes, precision, and determination! Inspired by the best of hardcore platforming games, AquaRun challenges you to guide a fragile yet determined character through 40 meticulously designed levels filled with relentless obstacles, devious traps, and tricky platforms.

Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS (HAMSTER, 16th Jan, $7.99) - " ESCAPE KIDS " is a sports-action game released by KONAMI in 1987. ESCAPE KIDS has only one rule: run faster than everyone else. Use the “RUN” and “SUPER JUMP” buttons to win the future superhero race.

Car Heist Simulator – Thief Mechanic (VRKIWI Games, 25th Jan, $7.99) - Car Heist Simulator - Thief Mechanic invites you to test your skills in the world of car theft, where careful planning and agility are the keys to success. In this game, you’ll explore various locations, each with unique features and security levels.

Casual Sport Series: Tennis (Revulo Games, 24th Jan, $5.99) - Choose from an array of vibrant characters, each with their own unique flair, and compete on beautifully designed courts. With stunning visuals, smooth animations, and colorful environments, every match is a feast for the eyes, making each rally as engaging to watch as it is to play.

Cats Visiting Lunar New Year (AGE Zero, 23rd Jan, $3.99) - Welcome to Cats Visiting Lunar New Year, a festive and charming hidden object game celebrating the Chinese New Year!

Codename: Ocean Keeper (RetroStyle Games, 17th Jan, $12.99) - Welcome to Ocean Keeper, a mining roguelike shooter with a top-down view. Play as a Miner whose spaceship has crashed on a planet, filled with underwater monsters. Find resources and artifacts for purchasing valuable upgrades.

Courageous Reasoning Nori 9 Reasoning Tournament Sticking Nori (HERO GAME, 16th Jan, $1.50) - Courage and others will participate in the deduction competition. Will they be able to emerge victorious?

Cycle Chaser H-5 (Ratalaika Games, 24th Jan, $5.99) - Do you have what it takes to defeat the rampaging alien forces? Burn through waves of impenetrable foes with a sleek arsenal of weapons.

Dance of Cards (Pineapple Works, 23rd Jan, $9.99) - Dance of Cards is a tactical gambling RPG where you try to survive seven days of a deadly cruise by playing poker. With no option to escape, they are forced to accept the rules and put their lives at stake for a fleeting hope of salvation.

Doll Style: Underground Design and Dress (Cooking & Publishing, 16th Jan, $3.99) - Are you ready to create the coolest and most urban looks? Design unique and comfortable outfits that will make your girls shine in their everyday life. Explore a wide variety of clothes, hairstyles and accessories to mix and match in original ways. Unleash your creativity and become the most trendsetting stylist on the street!

Dragon Takers (KEMCO, 23rd Jan, $14.99) - The Dragon Army, commanded by the ruthless Drake Emperor Tiberius, marches ever closer to total conquest of the world. The once-mighty nations stand divided, each struggling in isolation as their lands fall one by one under the growing shadow of the army. Amid the chaos, a young man named Helio, from the humble village of Haven, faces his end in a vicious dragon attack. However, just as hope fades, a mysterious power awakens within him.

EGGCONSOLE ZANAC MSX (D4 Enterprise, 23rd Jan, $6.49) - Released in 1986 in Japan, ZANAC is a vertically scrolling shooting game. Players pilot the ZANAC fighter to battle the runaway system. ZANAC utilizes both normal shots and special bullets to fight.

Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales (Megame, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Explore the gloomy corridors of abandoned premises, full of dangers and secrets. Each step can lead to new tricks or unexpected finds. Unravel the history of this cursed place, collecting notes left by previous inhabitants. The atmosphere of the game is filled with tension and fear. Discover dark secrets and show your courage to survive this terrible test.

Escape Game The Resort Facility (Regista, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Folk Hero (Smart Space Solutions, 23rd Jan, $11.99) - Folk Hero is an action-slasher with rogue-lite elements set in the world of Slavic fantasy. Explore the ever-changing island, find treasures, combine weapons and artifacts to defeat mythical enemies. Challenge your skills! One life, one try.

Golden Rails: Valuable Package Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 16th Jan, $6.99) - After being chased by bandits and losing some valuable packages, postman Philip turns to his new friends, Jack and Jill, for help in delivering all the remaining packages to their rightful owners. But it's not just a simple delivery task - the bandits are still on the loose and willing to do whatever it takes to get their hands on the rare and valuable packages.

Gravitators (eastasiasoft, 23rd Jan, $9.99) - Old-school challenge and style collide with modern advancements and mission design in Gravitators, a twin-stick shooter that puts you in control of 4 different ships as you defend mankind against invasion!

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 23rd Jan, $59.99) - State of the art 2.5D fighting game is coming to Nintendo Switch™! Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest entry of the Guilty Gear series with more than 3 million users worldwide, finally arrives as Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition!

How to Start Yoga: A Beginner’s Guide (Cooking & Publishing, 16th Jan, $2.99) - Immerse yourself in the world of yoga with this comprehensive guide, designed to inspire you to improve your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Learn how to increase your flexibility and mobility through a selection of postures explained in detail, from chest openings to gentle stretches. Discover simple techniques that will help you reduce stress, improve sleep quality and look after your postural health.

Hunter Simulator : Wild Hunting (16BIT, 24th Jan, $9.99) - Step into the heart of the wild with Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting, where breathtaking landscapes meet the ultimate hunting challenge. Traverse vast open worlds, from dense forests to towering mountains, as you track elusive prey in an unforgiving environment.

Infernitos (Afil Games, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Take on the role of a mischievous imp chef tasked with crafting devilishly delicious dishes for picky demon patrons. In this fiery puzzle adventure, you’ll navigate a blazing kitchen, skillfully pushing and delivering dishes to satisfy your infernal clients.

Master Of Bow (Zakym, 24th Jan, $4.99) - This charming pixel art puzzle game offers 30 increasingly challenging levels across 3 unique biomes. Deliver dishes by skillfully solving puzzles with a wicked twist!

Motorbikes Pro 2025 (Baltoro Minis, 17th Jan, $4.99) - Step into the world of archery where precision and skill are your greatest allies. In Master of Bow, take on the role of a master archer and challenge yourself to hit a variety of targets—from straw big targets and wooden smaller moving targets to flying balloons and mannequins

Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos (Idea Factory, 28th Jan, $39.99) - This dimension is different from Gamindustri... Choose from 6 playable characters, scour the land on your trusty bike, and collect as many variants of Dogoos as possible to win! As players progress through 15 Dogoo-filled stages, Uzume must find a way to snap her friends out of their weird fascination with Dogoos! The Dogoo Bounty Hunter

Osman Gazi (UMURO, 23rd Jan, $9.99) - Take charge of the army with Osman Gazi and witness the foundation of the Ottoman Empire. Play the story of an epic heroism inspired by real people and events. Lead your people! All comrades like alps, balas and chicks are fighting under your leadership.

PicoMix by NuSan (Potico Games, 16th Jan, $14.99) - PicoMix by NuSan features games made by creator NuSan over a 8 years period of time. It’s a compilation of works in multiple genres, like platform, puzzle, crafting, or base building for a total of about 20 fun games and experiments, some will provide hours of interesting challenges while others can be completed in a few minutes.

Portal Balls (Zakym, 24th Jan, $4.99) - PicoMix by NuSan features games made by creator NuSan over a 8 years period of time. It’s a compilation of works in multiple genres, like platform, puzzle, crafting, or base building for a total of about 20 fun games and experiments, some will provide hours of interesting challenges while others can be completed in a few minutes.

PUNYAN (G-MODE, 16th Jan, $6.99) - PUNNYAN is a falling puzzle and merge game to enjoy together with cute cats living on the Nyanten Island! The game is easy to play with simple controls, but with the addition of original rules, a new puzzle experience awaits you, requiring a deep strategy!

Ravenswatch (Nacon, 23rd Jan, $29.99) - Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods©, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

ROBOT ANARCHY (Infinite Zone, 29th Jan, $4.99) - Prepare for heart-pounding action as you blast through waves of deadly machines across a series of diverse and gripping levels. The game offers a unique mix of intense gunfights, puzzles, and secret areas that keep you on your toes. Built using old-schoold 90's technology to deliver an authentic experience.

Save The Doge (NOSTRA GAMES, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Solving the puzzles and saving the little puppies is the best way to spend your time. Draw the lines accurately, so the angry bees can't even touch our beloved dog.

Sliding Cubes 2048 Mania (Zakym, 24th Jan, $3.99) - Immerse yourself in this addictive puzzle game where strategy is key! Merge colorful cubes with matching numbers to create higher-value cubes, like combining two 2s to make a 4, and so on. Your goal is to score as high as possible while keeping the board clear. If more than 20 cubes fill the board, it’s game over.

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX (G.rev, 23rd Jan, $14.99) - The all-out robot action-shooting game "Strania -The Stella Machina-", reminiscent of the good old days of arcade games, has evolved into the ”EX” (Extra) version and will become available on the Nintendo Switch™!

SUMMER GIRLFRIEND なつ♡カノ (CyberStep, 16th Jan, $19.90) - With a single sentence from his grandfather, Yuuichi Yagami starts to think about romance for the first time in his life. However, for someone like Yuuichi—who's only ever focused on his family and friends—the idea of romance is completely foreign and feels like an impossible challenge.

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection (Grimorio of Games, 23rd Jan, $24.95) - Return to the world of Sword of the Necromancer like never before! Resurrection is a 3D remake of the original game, completely reimagined with new graphics and gameplay mechanics. Dive into an adventure full of emotions, strategy, and action, with an artistic style inspired by the classics of the 6th generation console era, now brought to the modern age.

Symphonia (Headup Games, 23rd Jan, $19.99) - In the realm of Symphonia, music acts as a source of life and energy. But since the founders and their orchestra vanished the inhabitants are divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to gather a new orchestra? That's the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (United Label, 28th Jan, $24.99) - As Arlo, young heir to the Warden of the Wastes, journey through the vast, snow-ravaged lands of the North in an epic quest to overcome the Dark Wings once and for all. Hunt down giant beasts. Unite disparate clans. Upgrade your settlement. And discover a terrible secret of blood and crown…

The Bakery Tales (Loneminded, 24th Jan, $4.99) - The Bakery Tales is a delightful bakery management game where you take the reins of a cozy shop in a bustling town. Choose your menu from a selection of recipes, carefully manage stock and ingredient levels, and ensure smooth operations by hiring and managing staff.

The Exit Project: Backstreets (NOSTRA GAMES, 23rd Jan, $9.99) - Do you realize that you are in a very strange place? Everything around you seems normal and ordinary, but look closely. What do you see? Step by step, you're back in the same place you started. Try it again. Look carefully around you. Back again? Then you missed something.

Vermitron (Clickteam, 24th Jan, $7.99) - They're Coming! Get ready to defend your lovely Flower from invading insect! Prepare your Bug Spray, Call your Holo-Pet, Fortify base and don't forget your mission: Find the Watering-Can! Vermitron is an Retro styled Arcade Twin-Stick shooter with Tower Defense elements inspired by the classic titles like Robotron, Smash-Tv, Gauntlet or PSSST from ZX-Spectrum.

Witch It (Barrel Roll Games GmbH & Co. KG, 16th Jan, $19.90) - Explore and hide within humble villages, exotic islands, and peculiar forests brimming with secrets and surprises for you to discover. Each map contains a variety of prop arrangements, keeping matches unique and exciting every time you play!

Worlds of Aria (Ishtar Games, 23rd Jan, $14.99) - Lead your own DnD like adventuring party on an epic exploit narrated by Laura Bailey. Invite your friends for free to the group with the Friends Pass, or strike out on your own. Collaboration, betrayal, and the luck of the dice… what wild escapades will you and your companions embark on!

