Nintendo has announced that it is delaying the availability of Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo for non-Nintendo Switch Online members until early March 2025.

This marks a delay of nearly two months after the firm initially confirmed that NSO exclusivity would remain in place until mid-January 2025. Furthermore, its availability in the UK and Ireland will be limited to the 'My Nintendo Store' website, while European customers may be able to pick it up at select retailers.

Nintendo has not provided any reasoning for the delay, but the product's impressive early success since its launch on 9th October 2024 may mean that the company is struggling to meet demand.

Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will remain a timed exclusive offer for Nintendo Switch Online members until early March, postponed from mid-January. After that, it will continue to be available only on #MyNintendoStore in the UK and Ireland. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/wyNbdMkpE9 January 13, 2025

Nintendo is also widely expected to reveal the Switch successor in the coming weeks, though whether this has had any impact on its plans around Alarmo is debatable and, frankly, doubtful at best.

Alarmo launched with themes from multiple Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. It has since been updated to add in new alarms from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.