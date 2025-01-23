Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Aspyr is apparently launching a new Star Wars bundle alongside the release of Jedi Power Battles this week.

The "Prequel Pack" includes Aspyr's latest release bundled with the existing releases Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars Episode I: Racer. No pricing details have been revealed just yet.

Aspyr: "The battle begins with the launch of the STAR WARS™: Prequel Pack tomorrow on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Steam!"

You can still purchase these games individually, and some of them are also available in other bundles like the Heritage Pack.

STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Take back the Theed Palace in this fast-and-furious lightsaber action game. You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins, and other creatures from STAR WARS: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Bring in your bounty, dead or alive. In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. STAR WARS Republic Commando

The squad is your weapon. Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. STAR WARS Episode I Racer

Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles later today. Here's the launch trailer: