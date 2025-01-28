The latest distribution event is underway in Pokémon HOME, and this one is a prime opportunity to nab some extremely rare shinies — if you've completed the necessary Pokédexes.

All those who have completed the Sinnoh Pokédex from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can head to the Pokémon HOME app to redeem a Shiny Manaphy, while a Shiny Enamorus is available for anyone who has polished off Legends: Arceus' Hisui Pokédex.

As pointed out by Serebii's Joe Merrick over on BlueSky, the Enamorus is Legends: Arceus marked, but comes in a Cherish Ball — an item not available in the game. Curious!

It's a pretty sweet reward, made even better by how difficult it has been to get your hands on either of these 'mon in the past. Until this distribution, Shiny Manaphy was only available via a trade from the Pokémon Ranger spin-off series. You could only nab one Manaphy per game, and there was no guarantee that it would be a shiny once traded — so you'd have to reset your file if you ended up with a bland, normal version.

Enamorus, meanwhile, has never had a shiny variant before, so this is your first chance to add it to your collection.

The distribution kicks off what appears to be a pretty busy week for Pokémon. Trading Card Game Pocket is set to land two big additions in the coming days, with the long-awaited Trading feature landing today and the 'Space-Time Smackdown' expansion going live on the 30th. After that, it's all eyes on next month's Pokémon Day and its inevitable Presents showcase.