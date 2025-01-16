I feel bad for those that already plowed through this before the recent big update from a few weeks back. Pre-update, Rita's Rewind was sounding like a weak 7/10. But with the long laundry list of tweaks after the recent patch it's looking like a strong 8/10.

Although, I'm not the biggest fan of beat em ups anymore, compared to how i was during the tail end of the 80's & early 90's...With the exception of TMNT: Shredder's revenge, and hopefully Rita's rewind once i finally cave and bite the bullet. Capcom Stadium 1&2 Stadium & Their Beat em up collection definitely have some old school bangers thrown in there as well that have stood the test of time.

But Streets of Rage 4? Nah. It's cheap early 2000's bargain bin 25 cent comic book art style, and mostly underwhelming soundtrack really put me off. It plays like a more refined version of SOR2 with a few minor additional move sets, so it bests it in that department I'll give it that, but even then...But what really grinds my melon is how these devs' pack on like 12-16 stages compared Beat em up Arcade games which typically had around 6. Beat em ups were never designed to be that long due their repetitive nature.

SOR2 is the best looking SOR game period, and has the greatest soundtrack, with SOR1 not too far behind. But these days, i find that it plays too slow. I've over that series.