Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind made its debut on the Switch eShop in December last year but was missing one key mode on the Switch.
Fortunately, online play has now finally arrived in the latest update - allowing players to "connect with friends" and punch some putties (together). Here's the developer's official notes, which also mentions how more improvements are on the way:
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - UPDATE: January 15
With today's update, the Nintendo Switch version of Rita's Rewind now supports online play. Additional improvements are in development for players on all platforms and we will have more information to share in the coming weeks.
If you haven't played this game yet, it's well worth a look - here on Nintendo Life, we gave it a "great" eight out of ten stars, calling it potentially one of the best Power Rangers games we've played.
"Considering Power Rangers games have more often than not been middling-to-poor, Rita’s Rewind is a pleasant surprise. It’s been given a lump sum of love and attention from a development team at one with the source material. And, if its obvious polish wasn’t enough, it’s a game that really understands the arcade format and goes all out with dazzling Super Scaler action stages that work well to stave off the genre’s naturally repetitive nature."